90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 4: What to Expect?

In the third episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3, Jenny made up her mind to stay back in India. So, she talked to an ISKCON priest who guided her through the process of acquiring a missionary visa. Ariela and Biniyam slowly became insecure about their relationship. Leandro’s presence was not benefitting either of them, especially Biniyam, who invited his ex over in retaliation! Our recap section will help you recall the events of the third episode. Now, let’s go over all the information we have on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 4!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 4 will release on September 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. The show releases new episodes every week on Sundays. The episodes usually run for approximately 42 minutes each.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 4 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging into TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. You can also access the episodes of seasons 1 and 2 on Microsoft Store.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, titled ‘From Soup to Nuts,’ we can expect Evelin’s sisters to flip out over the news of her marriage to Corey that she had been hiding for a year. As a result, Corey might have to face his wife’s angered sisters, who already despise him for the affair he had in Peru. Meanwhile, Alina will reunite with Steven, but the loyalty test might reveal something undesirable. Ellie will be in for a surprise after a call she will receive, while Armando will have to have a conversation with his family. Ariela will be terrified to learn that Biniyam’s sisters do not find her reliable enough.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, titled ‘Fight for Love,’ Jenny opted for the missionary visa and went to the ISKCON temple as her last resort to finding peace and extending her stay in India. However urgent her situation is, the temple priest Ajay clarified that it would take years to be eligible for sponsorship of a missionary visa. Ariela’s fiancé Biniyam was certain that her relationship with Leandro was not entirely platonic. He wanted to know if they had sex when Leandro visited her in New Jersey.

Biniyam then impulsively invited his ex Tsion for dinner and then went out dancing with her. So, it was time for Ariela to feel jealous. On the other hand, the hurricane made it impossible for Ellie to contact Victor, so she remained clueless about his whereabouts for a very long time. However, his sister Astrid reassured her that his family was doing okay. Ellie subsequently took a flight anyway. However, halfway through Colombia, she was gripped by a sudden fear of the unknown.

In the meantime, Kenneth had been feeling homesick, and Cassidy’s arrival further heightened his feelings. He didn’t want his children to feel abandoned because of his decision to move away. Elsewhere, Alina asked one of her friends to flirt with Steven on social media to test how loyal he is. Instead, Steven was worried about how Alina would react when he tells her he is not a virgin.

Evelin’s high standards for the wedding threatened Corey’s budget-cutting strategies that ultimately created problems for the couple. She divulged her concerns about Corey’s ex-girlfriend, Jenny, at which her sisters warned her against marrying him. However, Evelin dropped a bombshell on them when she revealed that she tied the knot with Corey one year ago in Guayaquil.

