90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 5: Release and Spoilers

In the fourth episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3, Evelin’s sisters freaked out when she revealed that she is married to Corey. Alina doesn’t trust Steven, who has actually been guarding a secret. Victor’s life has fallen apart because of the hurricane, which could affect his future with Ellie. If you want to know what else happened in the latest episode, go to the recap. Now, you can take a look at everything we know about ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 5!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 5 will release on September 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. The show releases new episodes every week on Sundays. The episodes usually run for approximately 100-120 minutes each.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 5 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging into TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. You can also access the episodes of seasons 1 and 2 on Microsoft Store.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the next episode, titled ‘Facing Fears,’ Evelin’s sisters might oppose her decision to stay with Corey. However, none of her family members have ever gone through a divorce, as per what Evelin and her sisters claim. So she obviously would not give up on Corey just yet. Alina, in the meantime, will wait for her friend Masha to give her an update on their little plan of testing Steven’s loyalty. Biniyam, on the other hand, might patch things up with Ariela now that Leandro is out of the picture. Lastly, Victor and Ellie need to find a way to deal with the damage inflicted by the hurricane.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode, titled ‘From Soup to Nuts,’ Evelin’s sisters were appalled after hearing her rant out the truth. This also means that the couple was married when Corey cheated on her with another girl in Peru. As one couple had issues to resolve, another one finally reunited. Although Steven, from Utah, and Alina, from Russia, have found a way to be next to each other, they now have 90 days to get married so that he can permanently move with her. However, they had been living in separate apartments, and she was waiting to see how he would respond to Masha.

Alina was worried about letting him stay in a hotel where he might face sexual temptations. However, he later canceled his booking just to ensure she felt secure. Meanwhile, Ariela and her fiancé Biniyam were unsure about their relationship, but the latter confirmed that she is still in love with him. When it was time for Leandro to leave, Ariela was sad, but Biniyam promised to work on his shortcomings and his relationship with Ariela as a whole.

Victor contacted Ellie to tell her he was in San Andrés Island, but their house has been severely damaged by the hurricane, which he revealed once they met at the airport. Kenneth had been dreaming of having a good relationship with Armando’s family, but he dreaded the thought of being rejected by his folks once they aired out their future plan. Elsewhere, Sumit had to retrieve his lost passport if he wanted to accompany Jenny all the way to the States. She wants Sumit to be sure about marrying her.

