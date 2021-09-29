90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fifth episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3, Ellie began to have second thoughts about moving to Providencia, where there is a lack of proper healthcare facilities, as stated by her. Although Jenny was not interested in being a Hare Krishna devotee, she wanted to stay back in India. Armando disclosed his marriage plans to his father. In case you need a refresher, you can head straight to the recap. Now, let’s take a look at everything we have gathered about ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 6!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 6 will release on October 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. The show releases new episodes every week on Sundays, with each installment having a runtime of approximately 100-120 minutes.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 6 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging into TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. You can also access the episodes of seasons 1 and 2 on Microsoft Store.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, Sumit and Jenny might meet more resistance from his family, still unwilling to include her in any of their social gatherings despite the fact that they are engaged. Steven and Alina have to move to Russia within short notice, but the latter still doubts his loyalty. We might see that unfurl in the upcoming episode as they begin their preparations to leave. Corey might reach out to his ex in Peru as per his conversation with Raul, which could further fracture his marriage with Evelin. Meanwhile, Armando’s father will decide whether to attend his wedding or not.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3, titled ‘Facing Fears,’ the couples addressed problems that have persisted over time. Ariela and Biniyam adopted spiritual healing practices to make their relationship work which the latter is confident about. The immigration lawyer pressured Steven and Alina to start their preparations to move to Russia before it is too late.

Ellie was terrified to see her prospective house torn apart by the blows of the hurricane, although it wasn’t as damaged as the other properties. Her primary concern, however, was the lack of proper medical care in Providencia. Meanwhile, Jenny was feeling left out because Sumit never includes her in any of his family gatherings. He tried to talk to his parents about it, but they walked away when he insisted that his engagement to Jenny should by default allow her to attend all of their family events.

Elsewhere, Evelin’s folks did not take the news of her marriage well. She does not seem entirely happy with Corey, but it would be difficult to leave him now because of her family’s apprehensive outlook towards divorce. Corey shockingly revealed that his affair with the woman in Peru was quite serious, and he “never actually, fully ended things” with her. Armando asked his father if he would attend his wedding with Kenny despite knowing how Armando Sr. doesn’t entirely approve of his son’s lifestyle. However, he said he would consider it.

