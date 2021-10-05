90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

In the sixth episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3, Sumit finally cleared out his misunderstanding with Jenny. A lot of it comes from his tragic past that his mother has built her life around. So, a dejected Jenny suggested taking therapy which might finally fix their problems. If you are curious about what went down with the other couples, our recap could help. Now, here is all that we know about ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 7!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 7 is expected to release on October 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. As per the usual release pattern, new 100-120 minutes long episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 7 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging in to TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. You can also access the episodes of seasons 1 and 2 on Microsoft Store.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode, titled ‘The Other Woman,’ Sumit and Jenny might begin to seek professional therapy. But things still might not look up as Jenny might threaten to leave unless Sumit marries her. Ellie might change her mind about moving away from San Andrés but will feel trapped in the relationship. Ariela might leave for the States, causing Biniyam to confront his fears. Armando will discuss in-vitro fertilization with Kenny. Lastly, Steven will probably go through another test of loyalty!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3, titled ‘Proceed with Caution,’ Sumit disclosed the actual reason behind his mother’s dislike for Jenny. Steven and Alina’s shaky dynamic also raised some concerns. Back when they were in a long-distance relationship, he had not known they were exclusive as per what he stated. Yet, he was willing to make amends by deleting his Instagram accounts and telling her that he is not a virgin.

Meanwhile, Biniyam and Ariela needed to take baby Avi to the hospital for an operation. Ariela was fixated on traveling to the States where their son would get proper treatment but was scared of Biniyam feeling abandoned as a result. Sure enough, he made her promise she would come back. Victor suggested that to protect themselves from the aftermath of the hurricane, they move away from San Andrés. However, Ellie was not too sure about that. Moreover, it appeared that she had not fully embraced her new life in Colombia.

Elsewhere, Sumit tried to lay out his family’s struggles in front of Jenny. He had lost his sister long back, after which his mother had found another daughter in Sumit’s ex-wife when they were married. Sumit feels that his mother might be taking revenge on him for parting ways with someone she had a good connection with. Jenny and Sumit then entertained the idea of seeking therapy. In the sixth episode, we also saw Armando and Kenny’s families trying to bridge the gap.

