90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

The couples hit a rough patch in the seventh episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3. This is perhaps because of existing insecurities and a lack of understanding between them. Sumit insisted that his parents were supportive despite Jenny’s discomfort adjusting to his household on a regular basis. Alina, Evelin, and Ellie were unsure about whether to trust their respective partners. If this piques your interest, check out the entire recap at the bottom. Now, we are here to provide you with all the important information about ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 8!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 8 is expected to release on October 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. As per the usual release pattern, new 100-120 minutes long episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 8 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging in to TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

Titled ‘Selective Virtues,’ the eighth episode will have loads of surprises in store! Alina’s mother will request her daughter to head back to Russia. Meanwhile, Armando’s decision to have a baby might not seem feasible for Kenny as of now. Although they love each other, they might realize that they are not as compatible as they thought. Sumit’s parents will finally move in with their son and his fiancée. On the other hand, Ariela will have second thoughts about her decision to return to the States. In episode 8, we will see Ellie asking Victor about his secretive affair. Elsewhere, Evelin might finally leave Corey.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode, titled ‘The Other Woman,’ addressed all the doubts that the couples have about each other. Alina wasn’t expecting her partner to have such a non-religious side to him. Moreover, Steven had also cheated on Alina once while they were dating. However, he is now ready to settle down with her and give up the life of a bachelor. Corey went to meet his ex-girlfriend and explained that he couldn’t be with her, but Evelin was unable to hold back her disgust when he finally came clean about the history of his love life.

Corey had previously denied being involved with someone else in Peru. Therefore, Evenlin’s reaction was only normal. Elsewhere, Sumit’s parents decided to move in with their son, which could actively allow them to gauge Sumit’s relationship with Jenny. She could sense that her potential in-laws were possibly up to something. Elsewhere, Biniyam was also consumed by feelings of insecurity and anxiety over Ariela and Avi’s month-long trip to the United States. So, she gave him her engagement ring as a token of her promise to return home. Ariela hoped that he understood her side of the matter as well.

A few days later, Ellie became suspicious about an ex-girlfriend possibly making a re-entry into her fiancé’s life. Ariela has flown into the States, and her parents tried to talk her into staying back. Armando, on the other hand, shared that he wants to have a baby with Kenny. Lastly, Sumit grew homesick, and Alina found herself unable to accept Steven, warts and all. Evelin also made an effort to file a divorce against Corey.

