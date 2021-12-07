90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ has been a fan favorite ever since it dropped on TV, and now, the creation of equally entertaining spin-offs has further extended the ’90 Day Fiance’ universe besides allowing fans to actively follow their favorite couples from the original franchise. ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ specifically highlights the current lives of those couples where the American partner wants to relocate to live with their partners. The show premiered on June 3, 2019, and has spawned three seasons ever since. With hopes in line for another one, we are here to tell you everything that we know about a potential fourth edition!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Release Date

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 3 released on August 27, 2021, on TLC and concluded its 15 episodes run on December 5, 2021. Every episode of the show is around 100-120 minutes long. The third season essayed the ups and downs of 6 couples who have partnered under difficult circumstances, and this is what drew in a lot of viewers.

With regards to the fourth season, here’s what we have surmised. The network has not yet revealed any information about the fate of the show. One thing we can be sure of is that TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is widely famous among Western viewers. It is also considered to be the network’s most successful reality show, which is why there are now 18 spin-offs in the ’90 Day Fiancé’ universe, including ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’ So we are expecting more episodes of this engaging spin-off series.

Another reason why ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ in particular has gained more traction is that it shifts its focus to American citizens who have decided to move to the country where their partner resides. Unlike the other extensions that revolve around foreigners adapting to their American partner’s culture, this one deviates from the observed norm, which is why it is more relatable to viewers.

If we consider the release pattern, the network rolls out different spin-offs in a rotating order. ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,’ usually drops after ’90 Day Fiancé,’ ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,’ and ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ have aired. With more shows within the ’90 Day Fiance’ universe added, it is likely that TLC will focus on them as of now mainly because season 3 of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ has just ended. Keeping that in mind, we expect ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 4 to release sometime in the second half of 2022.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

For the third season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” four returning couples -Kenny/Armando, Sumit/Jenny, Corey/Evelin, Ariela/Biniyam – from the main franchise were featured along with two new pairs -Steven/Alina and Ellie/Victor. Cast members who don’t get married before the end of the previous season return for the next one. It seems as if Kenny and Armando will move on to a different spin-off because they got married. It is more or less difficult to ascertain whether other couples like Jenny/Sumit, Ellie/Victor, Ariela/Biniyam, and Steven/Alina might come back for another round of drama and passion.

The existing problems between Steven and Alina suggest that they could make a smooth comeback next season. Even Ariela needs to find the page where Biniyam is currently on and look past their issues if they want to stick together. Since they still have a lot to work on, we can hope to see them return.

