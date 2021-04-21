‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 9 that aired this week was an emotionally moving experience. As Judd and Grace almost lose their lives in an unexpected twist of fate, we are let into their journey of ups and downs. We are also one hundred percent certain that the show could not have had a better way of returning from its hiatus. If you missed the episode, you could still catch up by going through the recap at the bottom. So now, without further ado, let us take a look at the details for the upcoming ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 10!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 10 is slated to premiere on April 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop weekly on Mondays, with every episode having a runtime of 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

If you have a TV set and cable connection at home, you can watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 10 at the timeslot mentioned above. If not, you can access the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app with a valid cable provider login. You also have the option to watch the show live on FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. Hulu users can watch the show sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can go here if you’re a Hulu subscriber. The final option is to rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Little Help From My Friends,’ where the 126 will take care of a case involving a heinous accident at an ice cream shop and help save a boy who disappears on the day of his birthday. He will go missing from his own birthday party. Meanwhile, the 126 will also hold an intervention for Owen, who reveals his secrets in front of his new roommate Mateo. Things are also looking different for T.K. and Carlos, who will take their relationship to the next level. Much to the relief of fans, we will see Grace recovering as she learns to depend on other people post the accident. You can also watch the promo for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 10 below!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 9 is called ‘Saving Grace,’ which heartwarmingly portrays the poignant love story between Judd and Grace. They meet with a tragic accident during a downpour of heavy rain, and as Judd is lying down unconscious, Grace is struggling to break free. But help arrives after a few minutes, and they are rescued. We’re then taken to flashbacks of Judd and Grace’s past lives. The former has had a similar experience with a friend who lost his life to a car accident while he survived it. That is when Judd decided to join emergency services.

After many years, Judd bumps into his deceased friend’s mother during an emergency call. She is understandably distraught, and the sight of her crumbles him from the inside. But he hears a sweet voice on the prayer crisis line, which changes his life. That was the first time he ever talked to Grace. They subsequently fell in love with each other over virtual meetings on the phone. They finally met in person many days later and got along well until her father decided that he was a bad influence. But Judd supported her even when she got into Georgetown. He broke things off with her to let her focus on her career. But they reunited a long time after and have not separated ever since. In the end, Grace finally wakes up in the hospital bed and finds out that she is pregnant.

