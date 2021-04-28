‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 10 stays true to its title ‘Parenthood,’ as the 118s rescue a group of parents needing help with their children. One of them is a female blogger who wanted her son to celebrate his birthday with extravagance and mirth, but something terribly goes wrong. For more scoop on the rest of the episode, you can read the detailed recap that we’ve provided. But first, let us see what the upcoming ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 11 has in store!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 11 is scheduled to release on May 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the channel every week on Mondays, with each episode having a runtime of approximately 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 11 will be available to watch on Fox at the timeslot mentioned above, and you can simply tune in to the channel provided your TV set is back up by a cable connection. Even if you miss it, you can head to Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app, where the episode will drop shortly after. The latest episodes of ‘9-1-1’ can also be streamed on live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV (season 4), DirecTV, iTunes, and Hulu. You can additionally purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 11 is called ‘First Responders,’ and will see the 118 face a critical mission involving a hit-and-run that might adversely affect a familiar face. As the show is notoriously known to bring up the past far too often, there is a chance we will see an old character returning. On the other hand, Athena will investigate a case involving a missing woman, and Buck will assist her in it. The woman was last spotted in a casino which is the only hint they would have at first. Josh will recall an emergency in 2006 that inspired him to join the 9-1-1 clan. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 10 is titled ‘Parenthood,’ where the 118 are occupied with calls from a group of parents who need help with their children. There is a mommy blogger hosting a birthday party for her son, but all hell breaks loose when she is trapped in a barn after a trampoline mishap. Hen and Karen confront the reality of their situation when Denny asks them if they will have to give him up. They subsequently send Nia to social services so that she can be with her mother.

Athena discovers that May has been in touch with the person who bullied her in high school. She obviously does not approve of her decision to step into her past, and May responds by going to Michael’s. She then listens to Athena’s 911 call dating back to the day May had overdosed. Chimney and Hen try to save a woman dying of cancer, who overdosed at her own will. Karen hires a private investigator to find Nia’s biological mother and realize that Nia will be safe with her after an intense background check. However, they don’t let themselves be affected by her departure and continue to keep welcoming children into their house. Mrs. Lee takes Albert in, which makes things easier for Chimney and Maddie.

