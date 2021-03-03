‘911’ season 4 aired its 7th episode this week, and we saw the team take on two new, unusual cases. Besides tending to regular missions, Buck and Henrietta have personal matters to take care of. You can read more about the episode in our detailed recap. But before you do that, let us take a look at the particulars for ‘911’ season 4 episode 8!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘911’ season 4 episode 8 is slated to release on March 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes of the show air on the channel every Monday.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8?

‘911’ season 4 episode 8 will air on Fox at the timeslot mentioned above. Fans of the show can simply tune in to the channel as and when it airs. Alternatively, you can also watch the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. If you’ve cut the cord, you can resort to live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV (season 4), DirecTV, iTunes, and Hulu, where the show is available. You can also purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

The mid-season winter finale of ‘911’ season 4 is called ‘Breaking Point,’ and it will see the 118 being called to the tarmac as a flight attendant reaches her limit with the passengers on-board. Eddie will be worried about Christopher, who might not be happy that he is dating. Meanwhile, Buck will reconnect with an old flame. You can watch the promo below!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

‘911’ season 4 episode 7 is titled ‘There Goes the Neighborhood,’ and the episode deals with an extraordinary case of a laced weed that has adverse effects on the people consuming it. A man chances upon a local rock band who is suffering because of it and places a call for help. Buck and the others then run a check on the neighbors who had also procured some of that weed.

Buck is on a date where he talks about his work, and it doesn’t go well. Meanwhile, Henrietta’s mom tells her daughter that she is moving back to the area and in their neighborhood. As Buck is taking out the trash, he runs into his neighbor, who also happens to be his previous date. Athena brings the kids to Michael’s new place, and he slowly begins to confide in her. They are spying on the neighbors when he spots a man who seems to be washing off some blood.

The next day, the team rescues a person trapped underneath a Humvee. Henrietta overhears a discussion between her mom and wife talking about Henrietta’s career. She is inconsolably upset. Bobby and David investigate Michael’s suspicious neighbor and find blood and supplies in his trash. They run to Michael to warn him but discover that he is already inside the neighbor’s home. Michael sees a bleeding woman whispering for help, but as he calls 911, he is attacked.

Athena and David show up with the police and save Michael. But the woman is not there anymore. They are able to locate her eventually. Athena visits Michael to tell him that the suspect used to be a doctor who lost his license and started working from home. Henrietta shockingly discovers that her mom now lives in her van near the park. She has lost her job and does not have a place to stay anymore. Michael has moved on to other plans. Buck apologizes to his neighbor for the awkward date and finds his roommate at her house.

