‘911’ season 4 aired its mid-season winter finale, and we saw the team tackle emergencies while Buck deals with personal issues. Chim and Maddie are about to have a baby, but the pandemic has adversely affected their situation. For more information, you can read the detailed recap. But before you do that, let us dive into the synopsis for ‘911’ season 4 episode 9!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘911’ season 4 episode 9 is slated to premiere on April 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show is coming back from its mid-season hiatus, after which new episodes are going to drop every Monday.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 9?

‘911’ season 4 episode 9 will air on Fox at the timeslot mentioned above as usual. If you’re a fan, you can simply tune in to the channel as and when it airs. In case you miss its original run, you can catch the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. Other options online include live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV (season 4), DirecTV, iTunes, and Hulu, where the show is available. You can additionally purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘911’ season 4 episode 9 will showcase everyone in tough situations. There might be a death that will shake up the team. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

‘911’ season 4 episode 8 is titled ‘Breaking Point,’ and sees a plane full of passengers stuck on the tarmac. The flight attendant takes the slide, and an employee rushes to help her. But he ends up getting injured. The team then rescues both of them. Buck bumps into his previous date Veronica who is now dating his roommate. Chim and Maddie’s doctor discloses a few problems associated with the pandemic. Their pregnancy is at risk. They might have to deliver the baby at home. There is a man on the roof, and the team tries to rescue him. After three hours, the man shoots down from the roof and lands on a car.

Buck and his roommate have a conversation about Veronica, and they decide that things are okay between them. Athena arrives at another emergency spot where a woman has locked her husband up. They were about to get a divorce. Athena then arrests her. Eddie tries to tell Chris about his girlfriend but runs off. Chris crashes at Buck’s place, and he comforts her. Chim and Maggie realize that giving birth at home is risky and begin to think of other plans. The team then rushes to the hospital because of news that the hospital fridge has broken down. Together, they try to save the drugs and medicine. Buck’s roommate tells him that he and Veronica are done.

Read More: Shows Like 9-1-1