911 Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

The season 4 finale of ‘9-1-1’ provides some major ramifications for the LAFD 118 crew and their allies. Eddie is shot by an unknown assailant, and it forces Buck to confront some of his own issues. Maddie struggles with depression and decides to quit her job. Athena and Bobby have a huge argument but later reconcile. The episode also highlights the strong family bond between the firefighters and the risky nature of their profession.

With the action drama’s fifth season premiere right around the corner, you might want to prepare yourselves with the knowledge of important details regarding the show’s upcoming season. For readers who are excitedly waiting for the show’s return, here’s what you need to know ahead of watching ‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 1!

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 1 will release on September 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes of the show with a runtime of approximately 43 minutes will air on the network on a weekly basis every Monday.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

Cabel users can watch ‘9-1-1’ season 5 on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the season premiere on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app, where the episode will drop after its television broadcast. The latest episodes of ‘9-1-1’ can also be streamed on live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Google Play, YouTubeTV, SlingTV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 5 premiere of ‘9-1-1’ is titled ‘Panic’ and will follow the emergency responders dealing with a slew of ransomware threats across the city. The 118 crew will have to divide themselves and deal with two major emergencies. Firstly, a helicopter crash at a hospital will put the lives of many in danger. Secondly, the failure of an air traffic control tower will pose a new problem to the crew. Maddie might have to confront her trauma as the realtor serial rapist’s trial begins. Eddie might once again find his life at risk, while Maddie’s postpartum depression is likely to continue getting worse. Here’s a promo for the new episode!

9-1-1 Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

Main cast members Angela Bassett (Athena Grant), Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie Kendall), Oliver Stark (Evan “Buck” Buckley), Kenneth Choi (Howie “Chimney” Han), Aisha Hinds (Henrietta “Hen” Wilson), Rockmond Dunbar (Michael Grant), Ryan Guzman (Eddie Diaz), Corinne Massiah (May Grant), Marcanthonee Jon Reis (Harry Grant), John Harlan Kim (Albert Han) and Gavin McHugh (Christopher Díaz) will headline the season 19 premiere.

Tracie Thomas (Karen Wilson), La Monde Byrd (Dr. David Hale), Megan West (Taylor Kelly), Gabrielle Walsh (Ana Flores), Marsha Warfield (Toni Wilson), Sasha Roiz (Lou Ransome), Bryan Safi (Josh Russo), Chaquita Fuller (Linda Bates), and Noah Bean (Jeffery Hudson) are also set to appear in the new episode as guest stars.

