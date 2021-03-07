In ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2, episode 9, we see Diana and Matthew wishing to go back to the present. But they don’t have a way out just yet, which is a big problem considering the dangers that can show up anytime. If you’re done watching this episode and are excited about the next one, we have got your back. Here are the particulars for ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2, episode 10!

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

In the US, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 10 is slated to release on Saturday, March 12, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET. This is one day after the episode premieres in the UK on Sky One. The second season comprises ten episodes.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

If you’re excited about the upcoming episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ you can watch it on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes drop on the streaming services one day after they air on the original network. If you upgrade to AMC Premiere, you can enjoy on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. Or you can go for AMC Plus, a standalone streaming service where AMC shows can be watched.

Likewise, you can subscribe to the service through Apple TV Channel, Amazon Prime Video, or the Roku Channel. Another option is to watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on multiple cable-free, live-TV platforms like DirecTV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Another option is to buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Apple TV, and YouTube TV.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2, Diana will make plans to complete her training with Goody Alsop and perfect the ninth knot in order to return home. There will be surprise encounters too.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 begins in London 1591 with Diana still glued to the Book Of Life. Matthew is concerned about Diana facing the Queen again and asks her to find a way back to the present. The witch executions are alarmingly spreading, and the witches are worried. It is also revealed that Diana is pregnant.

Goody assigns Susanna to help complete Diana’s training. Diana has untangled 3 knots, but there is still a long way to go. Back in the court, the Queen asks Matthew for the Book, but he tells her that it was stolen. She immediately orders Cecil to run a search in his compound. Cecil finally finds the Book tucked away under the floorboards. But after a hearty confrontation with the Queen, Matthew is surprisingly set free. But the interesting part is that Cecil and his men possess a fake copy of the Book! Jack smartly switched the original copy with another one.

Meanwhile, Diana is cornered by Kit and Louisa after Kit takes her to a secluded area. As expected, she summons her powers to escape, which unusually fails. She is then held at gunpoint by Kit, but as he is just about to put down the weapon, Louisa shoots at her. The scene then explodes into a phoenix leaving Diana’s body as it engulfs Kit and Louisa in a flash of fire.

Finally, Matthew shows up with Hubbard, and together, they hold Diana down. Matthew momentarily struggles to control his blood rage as he snatches Louisa by the throat before letting her go. As the night falls, Diana and Matthew decide to connect with each other spiritually, and the episode comes to a close.

