A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast and Spoilers

‘A Discovery of Witches’ is arriving with a new edition where a ton of surprises await. With Diana’s newfound ability to control her powers, she might be heading towards a challenging path. Although Mathew has always protected her, she might not need his service in the upcoming edition. There are many developments about to take place in the season 3 premiere. So if you want to know more about it, we have a brief update for you!

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 3 episode 1 will release on January 8, 2022, at 3:00 am ET on SUNDANCE NOW. The third season has seven episodes in total. Each of them have a runtime of around 45 minutes. The show is slated to air new episodes every Saturday.

Where to Watch A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

If you’re excited to watch the season 3 premiere of ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ you can watch it on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes land on the streaming services one day after they air on the original network. If you upgrade to AMC Premiere, you can enjoy on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. Or you can go for AMC Plus, a standalone streaming service where AMC shows can be watched.

Likewise, you can subscribe to the service through Apple TV Channel, Amazon Prime Video, or the Roku Channel. Another option is to watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on multiple cable-free, live-TV platforms like DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity Stream, Philo, and Fubo TV. Another option is to buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the first episode, Diana will have finally learned how to control her powers and this in turn will open up new avenues for the character. She was preparing to come to the present, but things will undoubtedly get difficult for her with time. In the meantime, Matthew and Diana will return from Elizabethan London only to encounter a tragic experience at Sept-Tours. Agatha will stand against Knox in the Congregation while Diana will realize that she may give birth to twins.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Cast

The cast of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 3 will feature Teresa Palmer, who plays the protagonist, Diana Bishop, a witch and historian. Matthew Goode will co-lead the series in the role of Matthew Clairmont, a vampire and Professor of Biochemistry. Alex Kingston will be back as Sarah Bishop, Diana’s aunt. Owen Teale, will return as Peter Knox, a high-profile witch and a member of the Congregation. Gregg Chilingirian will portray Domenico Michele, a vampire and Congregation member. Trevor Eve will star as Gerbert d’Aurillac, an ancient vampire and a Congregation member.

Other cast members confirmed to return include Malin Buska, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Aiysha Hart, Sorcha Cusack, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Adelle Leonce, Steven Cree, Greg McHugh and Paul Rhys. There will be new additions to the cast some of which include Olivier Huband (Fernando), Parker Sawyers (Ransome), Genesis Lynea (Geraldine), Ivanno Jeremiah (Dr Roberts), and actor Toby Regbo. Season three will also have Peter McDonald, who takes over the existing role of Baldwin St Clair from Trystan Gravelle.

Read More: TV Shows Like A Discovery of Witches