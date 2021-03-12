‘A Discovery of Witches’ is a British fantasy television series that is a valuable addition to the long list of fascinating and entertaining shows and films revolving around witches, vampires, and other supernatural creatures. Based on Deborah Harkness’ book series titled ‘All Souls Trilogy,’ the show follows Diana Bishop, a historian and a witch who comes across a mysterious manuscript. With help from a geneticist and a vampire Matthew Clairmont, they set out on a journey across different planes of existence to solve hidden mysteries of the book and protect themselves from the creature world.

The show originally premiered on September 14, 2018, on Sky One and received a positive response. Following its success, the series also landed on AMC’s subscription services (Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+) on January 17, 2019, in the USA. The critics have praised the series for its adaptation and performances. After two exciting seasons, fans are waiting to hear a word on the third season. Here is all that you need to know!

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Release Date

‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 released on January 8, 2021, simultaneously on AMC subscriptions (Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+) and Sky One. The season finished airing on March 12, 2021. The second season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of about 45 minutes each.

As for the third season, here is what we have found. On November 2, 2018, the show was renewed for its second and third round by Sky One, even before the first season finished airing in the UK. The fans will also be delighted to know that the third season has officially wrapped up production on February 10, 2021.

Season 2 released almost a year after it finished production, but there were delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Teresa Palmer’s (who plays Diana Bishop) pregnancy. Although these factors are not a concern in season 3’s production, we might have to wait since the post-production for the show is a long-drawn process. This means that the earliest we can get the third season is late 2021, which is still uncertain. Therefore, if everything goes accordingly, fans can expect ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 3 to release sometime in early 2022.

Unfortunately, season 3 is also the show’s final outing. Teresa Palmer said that filming the season was a “bittersweet” experience, and she is grateful to have been a part of the production. Season 3 covers the third and final book of the ‘All Souls Trilogy.’ However, the author has also written a book titled ‘Time’s Convert’ that follows Marcus Whitmore. So, there is a door open for a potential spin-off, although no official announcement has been made.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

There is no doubt that Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode will return to play the roles of Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont, respectively. Other cast members who will reprise their roles are Edward Bluemel (Marcus Whitmore), Steven Cree (Gallowglass), Adelle Leonce (Phoebe Taylor), Alex Kingston (Sarah Bishop), Jacob Ifan (Benjamin Fuchs), Lindsay Duncan (Ysabeau de Clermont), Gregg Chillin (Domenico Michele), Trevor Eve (Gerbert d’Aurillac), and Owen Teale (Peter Knox).

Sheila Hancock (Goody Alsop) and James Purefoy (Philippe de Clermont) were introduced in the second season, and they will continue to feature in the third. We may also see Sophia Myles portray Rebecca Bishop, Diana’s mother. Even though Emily is killed, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Valarie Pettiford, considering deaths are not definitive in the fantasy series.

However, we won’t be seeing Trystan Gravelle as Baldwin Montclair again since the actor could not be a part of the third season due to scheduling conflicts. Gravelle has been replaced by Peter McDonald. Other new faces who are a part of the upcoming season are Ivanno Jeremiah (Christopher Roberts), Toby Regbo (older version of Jack), Genesis Lynea (Geraldine), Parker Sawyers (Ransome Fayrweather), and Olivier Huband (Fernando).

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

By the end of season 2, Diana has mastered the nine magical knots required to be a weaver or creator of magic. She also discovers that she is pregnant and is preparing to return to the present day along with Matthew. Diana’s father travels back to the 16th century to convince them to leave the Ashmole 782 behind. Diana offers a drop of her blood to Andrew in exchange for his promise to protect Jack. Diana is unaware that the drop of blood has revealed her modern-day life and time-walking abilities to Andrew. In the present day, Emily conjures up Diana’s deceased mother, Rebecca. Peter kills Emily when he realizes that she has one of the missing pages from the Ashmole 782.

The third season is based on the trilogy’s final book called ‘The Book of Life.’ In the final installment, Diana and Matthew will be seen dealing with a lot when they return to the present day. There will be some “amalgamation” of characters from 1590 and those in contemporary times. The star-crossed lovers continue to be under threat from the Congregation, as they disapprove of their inter-species relationship. But the couple is on a mission to seek revenge against the witches and vampires that have wronged them. Diana and Matthew will also have to face Knox. Matthew’s vampire blood rage will also receive attention in the upcoming season.

