A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Based on ‘All Souls Trilogy’ by Deborah Harkness, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ is a supernatural series that follows Diana Bishop, a witch, and a historian, who happens to encounter a bewitched manuscript in the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Library. With the help of a mysterious geneticist and vampire, Matthew Clairmont, Diana unveils the secrets of the magical beings through the manuscript. As Diana and Matthew collaborate and develop a strong bond, they constantly have to fight off threats from the creature world.

Upon its premiere on September 14, 2018, on Sky One in the UK, the show was well-received by critics and audiences alike, specifically garnering praise for the lead performances and the splendid production design. The success of the show was marked by its eventual premiere in the USA, on January 17, 2019, on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC Premiere. As the show’s third installment is gearing up for its debut, fans are eagerly waiting for updates. On that note, let us share everything you need to know about ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 3!

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Release Date

‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 premiered on January 8, 2021, simultaneously on AMC subscriptions (Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+) in the US and Sky One in the UK. The season concluded its run on March 12, 2021. The second season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 45 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know. On November 2, 2018, Sky One announced the renewal of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ for a second and third season. Adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the filming for the third installment commenced on September 7, 2020. The production was briefly delayed due to a team member testing positive for the virus in October 2020. Finally, the filming wrapped on February 10, 2021. So, Diana and Matthew are set to continue their adventures together as ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 3 will release in January 2022.

January 2022 for your annual fix of Witches , vampires and @gregjmchugh as a Daemon. @skytv @BadWolf_TV pic.twitter.com/0C9FVaaENB — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) November 4, 2021

Even though the wait for the third season is coming to an end soon, it will be a bittersweet experience for the ardent admirers of the show as the upcoming edition is also the final outing. Though the conclusion of the series has been confirmed, fans can still keep an eye out for a possible spin-off since the author Deborah Harkness has written a book titled ‘Time’s Convert.’ It follows Matthew Clairmont’s vampire son, Marcus Whitmore.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The principal cast members will return for the third season. So, we will see Teresa Palmer (Diana Bishop), Matthew Goode (Matthew Clairmont), Edward Bluemel (Marcus Whitmore), Steven Cree (Gallowglass), Trevor Eve (Gerbert d’Aurillac), Adelle Leonce (Phoebe Taylor), and Alex Kingston (Sarah Bishop) once again. Jacob Ifan (Benjamin Fuchs), Lindsay Duncan (Ysabeau de Clermont), Gregg Chillin (Domenico Michele), and Owen Teale (Peter Knox) will also return for the new installment. We can expect Sheila Hancock (Goody Alsop) and James Purefoy (Philippe de Clermont) to reprise their roles as well.

Trystan Gravelle, who portrays Baldwin Montclair, will not be returning because of scheduling conflicts. But the role has been recast as Peter McDonald has taken over. The return of Valarie Pettiford is uncertain, as her character Emily Mather dies in season 2. However, we may see her again in at least flashback scenes.

There are several new additions to the cast for the show’s third and final round. Ivanno Jeremiah has joined as Christopher Roberts, a molecular biologist investigating Matthew’s blood rage. Genesis Lynea and Parker Sawyers will appear as vampires Geraldine and Ransome Fayrweather, respectively. Toby Regbo will be seen as Jack – Matthew and Diana’s ward. Additionally, Olivier Huband will appear as a Portuguese vampire named Fernando Gonçalves.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

At the end of the second season, Diana becomes pregnant and prepares to leave to the present day along with Matthew. Moreover, after mastering the nine magical knots, Diana has completed her training. She meets her father, who arrives in 1591 in search of the Book of Life. Even though Matthew makes necessary arrangements for the safety of Jack, Diana ensures that Jack remains protected. In the season finale, Peter Knox lures Emily to the temple where she last performed her ritual for the missing page she possesses. But when Emily denies him, Knox kills her.

The third season of the show is based on the final book of the trilogy, ‘The Book of Life.’ In season 3, Diana and Matthew will come back to the present day with rage in their hearts. Knox may face repercussions for killing Emily. Since Diana has completed her training, we can expect her to tap into her potential as she will face threats from Knox and the others.

The Congregation, which includes both vampires and witches, will threaten Diana and Matthew’s inter-species relationship, especially in the wake of Diana’s pregnancy. Being the final season of the series, we may see an astounding showdown between vampires, witches, and daemons, that will determine the future of all the creatures. As you eagerly await the season 3 premiere, watch the official trailer right here!

Read More: Shows Like A Discovery of Witches