In ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 9, Eddie has his issues addressed at home, but Katherine is tired of putting up with Eddie. Maggie and Jamie reach a conclusion about their feelings for each other after they go for her appointment. The rest of the episode is summarised within the recap section in case you want to catch up. If not, you can take a look at the particulars for the upcoming ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 10!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 10 will release on April 14, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is around 41-43 minutes long.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ on ABC at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can also visit ABC’s official website or the ABC app and watch the new episode when it drops a day after its television premiere. You can alternatively live-stream the show on Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can watch the show on the streaming service. Another option is to rent or purchase the latest episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 10 is called ‘Trust Me,’ and the episode will focus upon Sophie, who leaves her house to meet Peter, her guitar teacher. He will record her in a bathing suit after telling her to wear it. Poor Sophie would give in, thinking that it’s probably a moment of fun. But after a while, things will get out of hand, and she will be distraught as a result of that disturbing encounter. Gary will then call in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie will make an unexpected friend at rehab. We hope that the experience turns out to be positive and Eddie heals through this. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

Season 3 Episode 9 of ‘A Million Little Things’ is titled ‘The Lost Sheep.’ We finally see Eddie admitting his mistakes in front of Katherine. She decides to send him to rehab. Eddie is unwilling to mention this to Theo, but Katherine insists. Surprisingly, Theo takes it well. Gary violates the house lockdown to drive Eddie to the establishment. Eddie overhears Katherine confiding in Gary about her inability to carry on with Eddie any further. But he does not take it well and instead screams at Gary, accusing him of trying to take Jon’s place. Katherine mopes around at work, drinking her sorrows down. Alan shows up, and as she is ranting, she impulsively moves ahead and kisses him.

Meanwhile, Tyrell’s mother will not be let off anytime soon, and he is even more pissed after he misses his mother’s call. Regina gets him a fitness tracker that can be synced with his phone as an effective solution to his problem of missing calls. Maggie sits for her appointment, where the doctor tells her to avoid flying. Jamie goes out on a date with a nurse, and Maggie admits to being jealous. They decide to call off their no-strings arrangement, realizing that they’re already too invested in each other. Sophie sneaks out of the house, possibly to see her boyfriend Jake, but when Gary visits his crib, he learns that they broke up two weeks ago. Gary then dials the number saved as Jake on her iPad and realizes that it is her guitar teacher Peter.

Read More: Shows Like A Million Little Things