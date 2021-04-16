In the tenth episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3, Sophie comes home in tears and relays the events that transpired at Peter’s house. Being a protective father, Gary is angry as well as helpless and decides to take matters into his own hands. For more details about the episode, you can skim through the recap. If not, you can check out the particular details for the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 11!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 11 is slated to release on April 21, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The show drops new episodes every Wednesday, with each one having a runtime of around 41-43 minutes.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

According to the aforementioned date and time, fans of the show can watch ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 11 on ABC during its original broadcast, provided you have a cable connection. You can also head to ABC’s official website or the ABC app and watch the new episode shortly after its television run. You can additionally live-stream the show on Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. The subscribers of Hulu can even watch the show on Hulu’s website. Other options include renting or purchasing the latest episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 11 is titled ‘Redefine.’ At present, Sophie seems ready to move on, or if not, then she’s at least trying to hold her ground. In episode 11, she will start planning out her next move, and we will see Sophie go through with her music school audition. However, she may realize that something is still holding her back. Rome and Regina will begin to get closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie will be at a crossroads, and his absence from home will aggravate the situation. On the other hand, Gary will reconnect with his father. You can take a look at the promo for the upcoming episode below!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 of ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 is titled ‘Trust Me.’ It starts with Sophie trying to imitate Britney and then texting Peter, who doesn’t reply. She gets deeply affected by his lack of response. The scene cuts to a month later, where Peter is training Sophie to be more confident in her performances. He suggests that she should wear something that makes her uncomfortable so that Sophie gradually grows into it, and the whole process would, as a result, increase her confidence.

Sophie visits his house and changes into a red bathing suit. Peter then starts to film her. Sophie narrates the whole incident in front of Gary, who is furious as well as disgusted. Maggie and Gina make her spew out the rest of the story. They learn that Peter also asked her to groove and loosen up. Everything seems to be going well, even if weird till that point, but afterward, she gets a text from Peter, who accuses her of inappropriate conduct and tells her that he can’t work with her anymore.

Gary is all set to straighten things up with Peter, but he backs out at the last moment, reevaluating his choices. Meanwhile, Rome wants to know why his dad is so different whenever they sit for late-night conversations. He thinks it might have something to do with the lady who walks across his mother’s grave. In rehab, Eddie sits with a trans woman who tells him to just be himself.

