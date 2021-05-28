In this week’s episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ (season 3 episode 15), Eddie tries to be a good father to Theo. But Katherine has more confidence in his ability to cause damage which makes her initiate a legal battle for Theo’s custody. On the other hand, Sophie brings up one of Peter’s old students, who might have been sexually assaulted by him. If you missed the latest episode, you could read the recap section and find out what happens next. Before the next episode airs, we’d like to give you an update on the upcoming ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 16!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 16 is scheduled to release on June 2, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes release weekly on Wednesdays, with each one having a runtime of around 41-43 minutes.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 16 Online?

To watch the upcoming ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 16, tune in to ABC at the date and time mentioned above. If you want to watch it later, you should visit ABC’s official website or the ABC app, where it releases the next day. Cord-cutters can also stream the show on Live-TV platforms like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can watch the show here. Others can also rent or purchase the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 16 is titled ‘No One is to Blame.’ In the last episode, we saw Gary go out of his way to ensure that Eddie and Katherine are on peaceful terms. As remarkable as it sounds, his habit of sidelining his own choices for the sake of the group will affect his relationship with Darcy. In the upcoming part, he might realize that he needs to address this problem! Meanwhile, Sophie will take another step into the past to learn about her father’s struggles that must have in some way affected her own life. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 15 Recap

In ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 15, titled ‘Not Alone,’ Eddie wants to get better and change Katherine’s belief that he is unwell and unreliable. He begins by working upon his fatherly duties. Meanwhile, Maggie helps Sophie get over the trauma caused by Peter, her music teacher. Rome helps Tyrell in channeling out his passion for activism in productive ways. As Tyrell creates a documentary, Rome handles its cinematography by capturing all the right angles. An emotionally charged interview gives him an idea to base the film on systemic racism. On the other hand, Regina’s memory problems have worsened.

However, she meets with neurologist Dr. Anton, who tells her to follow up after two weeks. But her mother forces the doctor to arrange a CT scan, which ultimately reveals nothing. Sophie remembers another student of Peter named Layla, who might have been through the same. But she committed suicide six months back. Nevertheless, she still visits her house and claims that Layla might have been sexually assaulted. Later, Layla’s father finds his daughter’s diary where she has things about Peter scribbled. Elsewhere, Eddie talks to a divorce lawyer to fight for Theo’s custody.

The lawyer advises him to get an apartment bearing all necessary facilities for his son, including wheelchair accessibility. But Katherine later clarifies that she is more scared of Eddie’s destructive habits that might interfere with Theo’s life. Even though Eddie begs her to curtail the fight for custody, Katherine brings up his past mistakes to prove that he is not fit to be a father. In the end, Gary decides to let Eddie stay with him so that he could keep a watch whenever Theo visits.

