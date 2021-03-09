In ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 4, Eddie struggles to deal with the injuries from his accident, which creates tension between him and Katherine. Rome faces challenges in completing his film, but Shanice comes to his rescue. Maggie and Jamie continue to grow closer in England. Before we talk about the details of the last episode in the recap summary, let’s take a quick look at what ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 5 has in store for the audience.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on March 11, 2021, at 10 pm ET & 9 pm CT on ABC. The episode was previously slated to air on March 4, 2021, but was delayed by a week.

Where To Stream A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

The easiest method to watch ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 5 is on ABC with the help of a cable connection. You can also choose to watch the new episode online a day after its TV premiere on ABC’s official website or mobile app using your active cable subscription, and on Hulu with a subscription.

The new episodes can also be streamed live with a subscription to Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. Moreover, all episodes (including previous seasons) are available to watch on Hulu with a subscription and for purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

Titled ‘Non-Essential,’ season 3 episode 5 of ‘A Million Little Things’ will likely continue to see Eddie and Katherine rebuild their relationship bit-by-bit. Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming episode – “As COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown, putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Eddie’s back surgery is canceled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain.” You can check out the promo for the episode below:

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3, titled ‘The Talk,’ sees Eddie and Katherine discover Theo’s curiosity about sex. After a little awkward moment, the couple decides to give Theo “the talk.” This leads to the two confronting their own martial issues as Eddie and Katherine haven’t had sex since Eddie’s accident. Eddie admits his fear of intimacy, especially since he isn’t mentally in tune with his body and is a little embarrassed because of it. Katherine assures him they can overcome this and tells him she is willing to give it a try.

Shanice shadows Regina so she can play her role in Rome’s film. They bond a little, and Regina reveals Rome’s struggles with depression. Shanice talks to Rome about his depression and reveals her own mental health issues. She encourages Rome to finish his film, believing it will help others like them talk more openly about their feelings. Gary accompanies Sophie to provide moral support as she participates in an audition that can get her admission into the Massachusetts Music Institute.

Darcy has nightmares from her time spent in Iraq and refuses to open up to Gary. She sits alone on the stairs at night and rings up Maggie. In England, Maggie has sex with Jaime, and she wakes up to find he has left breakfast for her. After some reflection, she admits to Jaime that she is not ready for a serious relationship. Jaime echoes her feelings, saying he isn’t ready to be in a committed relationship since he just got out of a failed marriage.

Read More: Best Shows Like A Million Little Things