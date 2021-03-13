The fifth episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 has many surprises in store. Maggie returns to Boston and confronts life-altering news. Meanwhile, Eddie is in a difficult mental state, and Delilah is also stuck in Europe. In case you want more details, you can check out the detailed recap that we’ve provided. But first, let’s dive into the particulars for the upcoming episode – ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 6!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 6 is slated to premiere on March 18, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of 41-43 minutes and new episodes are released on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

If you’re excited to watch ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 6, you can tune in to ABC at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you do not have a cable subscription, you can head to ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Other options include using live TV websites such as Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. Additionally, all episodes (including previous seasons) are available to watch the day after their TV premiere on Hulu with a subscription. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of A Million Little Things season 3 is called ‘Miles Apart,’ where we will see Maggie being forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life. Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Rome will help Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition. You can take a look at the teaser below!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

Titled ‘Non-Essential,’ season 3 episode 5 of ‘A Million Little Things,’ was a significant episode for Maggie. A doctor requests to talk to the breast-cancer survivor during a scheduled check-up. Maggie gets scared about her disease, which might just return. But to her surprise, he tells her that she is pregnant. Maggie then goes back to the United States. She also has her first conversation with Gary and Darcy as a couple.

Both Europe and The United States are in the grip of the pandemic. Maggie’s six-month checkup in England gets canceled, and so is Eddie’s pain treatment. Maggie reaches Delilah’s places and realizes that Gary and Darcy are living there while Delilah is in France. Darcy learns that Gary had been consulting with Maggie regarding Darcy’s post-traumatic stress disorder.

Eddie throws away all of his narcotics in an attempt to detoxify his place. But as his appointment gets canceled, he doesn’t think he can attend Theo’s school production of Oklahoma. Since he discarded two weeks’ worth of medicine, he is in deep trouble. But he visits Rome’s apartment and steals some Vicodin before consuming one as he is just about to attend Theo’s show.

Delilah is now stuck in Europe because her father fell and broke his hip. She and Regina also lost the Someday building because of an official error. But the rival lawyer, Alan, knows Jon, and his death ends up affecting him a lot. This prompts him to cut the company some slack, which means that the property is not going to be seized away.

