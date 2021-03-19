The latest episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 is all about Maggie dealing with her pregnancy. Gary wants to stay and take care of her. Eddie is also tackling another set of issues. In case you want more updates, you can head to the detailed recap that we’ve provided. But first, let us take you through everything we can expect from the upcoming episode – ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 7!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on March 25, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of 41-43 minutes, and new episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

If you’re excited to watch ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 7, you can tune in to ABC at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you do not want to watch on TV, you can head to ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Cable-free options include using live TV websites such as Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. Additionally, all episodes (including previous seasons) are available to watch the day after their TV premiere on Hulu with a subscription. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of A Million Little Things season 3 is called ‘Timing.’ In the episode, Regina will be faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown. Eddie will struggle to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Maggie will fear she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast. You can check out the teaser for the episode below!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

Season 3 episode 6 of ‘A Million Little Things’ is titled ‘Miles Apart,’ where Maggie’s ex-boyfriend lets her stay in his apartment, and she lets out the fact that she is pregnant. Gary is taking her to get aborted. Maggie calls up Jamie as she confides in him. He lets her know that he’ll be there for her even though the borders are closed. Gary seems to want to take care of Maggie, but she persuades him to take a trip with Darcy.

Gary is adamant about staying back with Maggie, and Darcy tells him to go see his ex-girlfriend. But soon, there is a knock on the door, and when Maggie opens it, she is shocked to see Jamie enthusiastically saying that he got the last flight out. Maggie is glad to see him, but we’re not too sure about Gary. Rome watches a video of their friend Jon, who died as he relays a deep soliloquy about life. Rome also tries to help his wife in the restaurant. The orders efficiently reach the customers because of a guy named Tyrell.

Eddie remembers a musician named Dakota and calls her. She arrives and tells him he looks like a mess. But he learns that she has been off the wagon for quite some time now. But he still wants to join her in the studio. They have a conversation about their lives, and he tells her not to judge him. He also doesn’t want to explain himself. But as the episode comes to an end, Dakota goes to Eddie and gets him pills. Meanwhile, Katherine has no idea about what’s going on.

