‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 aired its latest episode this week, and we see Jamie change his plan of leaving for Boston. Things have been emotionally taxing for both Eddie and Dakota, who are dealing with drug problems together. The main events of the rest of the episode are summarized in the recap section at the bottom. But before that, let us take you through the details for the upcoming episode – ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 8!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to release on April 1, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes release every week at the same time. Every episode has a runtime of 41-43 minutes.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 8 will drop on ABC at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can watch the latest episode on TV if you have a cable connection. If you do not prefer watching TV, you can head to ABC’s official website or the ABC app, where the new episode will drop one day after its TV broadcast. You can also use live TV websites such as Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV, where the show is available. You can also watch it on Hulu with a subscription, or you can stream the show on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 8 is called ‘The Price of Admission.’ The episode will focus on Theo, who will get discriminated against during one of his remote learning classes. His classmates will ask him to wear a mask, and Katherine will discover how he has been suffering at school because of this. Regina will find that her Vicodin is missing and will suspect that Rome might’ve been the one to take them. Darcy and Gary are also expected to have a confrontation about the blood that is on her hands now. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

Season 3 episode 7 of ‘A Million Little Things’ is titled ‘Timing,’ and we see Jamie rescheduling his plan to leave and decides to wait it out until Maggie’s cancer scans are done. He might soon meet her ex-boyfriend Gary. Maggie makes a blunder of disclosing personal details of her relationship with Gary in front of Jamie and posting its recorded footage online. Meanwhile, Eddie is sedated with painkillers which is why he is unable to help Theo with homework.

It comes to Katherine’s notice that the tablets have aspirin in them, automatically leading her to think that Dakota might have brought them. But she is innocent this time and still decides to cover up for Eddie on being asked about it. Eddie then misses out on the chance to tell his wife about his drug addiction problems. Rome gets an idea to increase business by spreading the word that Someday would donate a meal to someone in need for every order placed to them. The promotional video for this new venture gets through. Gary and Liam, Darcy’s son, finally start to get along. Darcy confesses to Gary that she had accidentally killed a child in Iraq, which has been the source of all her nightmares.

Read More: Shows Like A Million Little Things