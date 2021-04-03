In ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3, episode 8, Eddie comes clean in front of the group. Regina is caught up in Tyrell’s difficult life wanting to ensure that he is safe and secure. Meanwhile, Gary has found out about the podcast, which might further complicate his dynamic with Maggie. All in all, the episode kept us occupied throughout, and if you want to know more, you can go through the recap section at the bottom. For now, let us check out the synopsis for ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3, episode 9!

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 9 will air on April 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes drop on the channel every week at the same time. Every episode has a runtime of 41-43 minutes.

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘A Million Little Things’ on ABC at the above-mentioned date and time. In case that is not an option, you can simply head to ABC’s official website or the ABC app, where the new episode will drop one day after it airs on television. Other than that, you can live-stream the show on Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV, where the show is available. You can even watch it on Hulu if you are subscribed, or you can access the show on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3, episode 9 is called ‘The Lost Sheep.’ It will be a continuation of Eddie’s big reveal about his problems. But now, Katherine will be the one to hear about it, and this will have major repercussions. Rome and Regina will offer support to Tyrell and his mother, who is tangled up in an immigration hiccup. Meanwhile, Maggie and Jamie will be forced to address their relationship status. Now that Gary is entirely out of the picture, it might seem like the right time for them to take things to the next level. Or it could just be the opposite! Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

Season 3 Episode 8 of ‘A Million Little Things’ is titled ‘The Price of Admission.’ As the title suggests, Eddie has managed to be honest about the things he has been doing. The blame initially falls upon Rome, who Regina thinks is the one stealing her pills. Rome then reveals that it is Ed who has been sneaking around. They all gather up to talk about Ed’s case when a neighbor hurls a racist remark at Theo. A drugged-out Ed gets worked up and breaks the headlights of the man’s car.

Eddie immediately regrets have done that and admits that he needs help. He discloses everything about what has been up with him. Later at work, Katherine and Alan confide in each other about the challenges they have had to face as Asian-Americans. Katherine’s husband then tells her that he is addicted to his pills. Regina drops by Tyrell’s place, but something seems fishy. His mother is absent, and his house is occupied by officials. She finds out that they took his mother away because she is an illegal immigrant. Regina takes him in.

Gary shows up at Jamie and Maggie after learning about the podcast only to tell Maggie that he has moved on. Darcy thinks of going for a retreat that her therapist suggested. Maggie is happy for her and reassures her that she’ll always be there whenever Darcy wants someone to talk to. Gary’s second impulsive outpour comes when Darcy enters Delilah’s house. He tells her that he had intended to marry Maggie once, but that phase is over now.

