A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Conceived by DJ Nash for television network ABC, ‘A Million Little Things’ is an intense and bittersweet family serial drama that packs lofty sentiments and an ambitious tone with the aid of its talented cast ensemble. Set in Boston, the story revolves around a close-knit group of friends who come from different walks of life. After the abrupt suicide of wheeler-and-dealer Jon Dixon, his friends and family attempt to cope with his loss while going about their usual business. Following its premiere in September 2018, the show has spawned three seasons amidst modest fan and critical approval.

The third season becomes an emotionally turbulent journey shortly after it kicks off, with Eddie and Katherine going through a rough separation. At the end of the season’s roller-coaster ride, Delilah comes back from hiatus to have an emotional breakdown, and Regina decides to shut down the restaurant in the face of financial uncertainty following the pandemic. In contrast, we come an inch closer to finding Eddie’s assailant. With these developments, fans are eager to know the future progression of the story. But before we delve into the plot and cast details, let us have a look at how and when you can catch the upcoming season 4 episode 1 of ‘A Million Little Things.’

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 1 is set to release on September 22, 2021, at 10/9c on ABC. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 41 and 43 minutes are released every Wednesday.

Where to Stream a Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 1 can be streamed on ABC’s official website. Following its premiere on the television network, the show is also released on streaming platforms like Hulu. Among Live TV options, the show may be found in Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Microsoft TV. If you seek to opt for a video-on-demand platform, you may try Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The story will seemingly pace forward from the epic finale of the third season. In the gripping cliffhanger finale of the third season, we see Gary taking matters into his own hands, attempting to teach Peter a lesson. The situation looks quite awful, and the fourth season’s premiere will perhaps end the glaring questions of the fans. We shall see whether or not Gary ends up killing Peter. The outcome of the incident will directly affect Gary’s budding romance with Darcy, so we shall see if they move to Lenox together.

After the setback following the closure of Someday, Regina will have some difficulty getting back on her feet, but the course of her journey will be one worth following. The situation with Theo brings the estranged couple together at the end of the third season, and we shall see how the agreement between the two regarding the custody of Theo pans out. As fans have some lingering questions from the last installment, the season premiere will seemingly have a lot on its plate.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Cast: Who Is In It?

Almost all of the central cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the coming season. In major parts, we will see David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville), Grace Park (Katherine Kim, Eddie’s ex-wife), Tristan Byon (Theo Saville, Eddie and Katherine’s troubled son), Romany Malco (Rome Howard, Jon’s filmmaker friend), Christina Moses (Regina Howard, a chef and Rome’s wife), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez, a cancer survivor in the friends’ circle) and Floriana Lima (Darcy Cooper, Gary’s new love interest).

Moreover, Stéphanie Szostak (Delilah Dixon), Lizzy Greene (Sophie Dixon), Chance Hurstfield (Danny Dixon) will make up the central family in the story, with Ron Livingston in the recurring role of Jon Dixon. The series brings a slew of new characters in the third season, including Jamie, Liam, Tyrell, Peter Benoit, Alan, and Florence. We hope Chris Geere, Mattia Castrillo, Adam Swain, Andrew Leeds, Terry Chen, and Karen Robinson reprise their roles. The season may also bring some fresh faces, and we shall have to wait for only a few days to find out!

