A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fourth season premiere, the aftermath of Jon’s death has impaired the dynamic in the family. Sophie empathizes with her mother, who is called for duty in France because of her father’s deteriorating health. However, before she can tag along with Delilah to Europe, Danny stops Sophie from sacrificing her own freedom. To know more about the first episode, go to the recap. Now, before episode 2 drops, we’d like to give you an update on it!

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 2 is set to release on September 29, 2021, at 10/9c on ABC. New hour-long episodes are released every Wednesday. The current season has 20 episodes set to complete the narrative.

Where to Stream a Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 2 can be streamed on ABC as and when it airs on the network. If you skip the television premiere, you can go to ABC’s official website and watch the released episode there. Following its premiere on the television network, the show is also released on streaming platforms like Hulu. Among Live TV options, the show may be found on DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. If you seek to opt for a video-on-demand platform, you may try Amazon Prime Video (seasons 1-3), Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft TV, Spectrum, and Google Play.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, titled ‘Not the Plan,’ Gary will try his best to fix his relationship with Darcy without letting himself be distracted by anything that could remind him of Peter. Although the future is uncertain, there is still hope left for the couple only if Gary plays his cards right. Meanwhile, Rome will have new tricks up her sleeve to stop Regina from landing a new job, and Maggie will attempt to fit into her new workplace. Here is a promo for the next episode!

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

The fourth season premiere, titled ‘Family First,’ opens with Jon’s widow dealing with the aftermath of terrible news. She decides to leave for Europe to start a new chapter in her life. Moreover, her father had a stroke during the time she visited Sophie. She takes the initiative of staying by her mother’s side during what is possibly the worst phase of her life, but Danny advises Delilah’s dutiful daughter to think about her own future. Such a huge sacrifice is not mandatory on her part, and he would willingly take responsibility instead. So Sophie decides to stay back.

Meanwhile, Gary is unable to wrap his head around his recent encounter with Peter. He kidnapped the music teacher who had tormented Sophie with help from Christopher, the father of the student who had killed herself because of her traumatic sessions with Peter. On the night of the incident, Christopher was present with Gary at Peter’s house. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome deal with the permanent shutdown of Someday and the aftermath of Tyrell’s mother getting deported. On the other hand, Eddie is one step closer to realizing who is responsible for the accident, while Maggie acknowledges a new career opportunity that presents itself.

Read More: What Happened to Eddie On A Million Little Things?