A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 starts with Peter Benoit exiting the hospital. He tries to blackmail Gary into taking down Sophie’s podcast, which creates problems in his family. Regina goes on a date with Shanice, but she reveals an unexpected piece of information that shatters Regina’s hopes. If you want to recall the highlights of episode 5, check out the recap. Now, we’re here to disclose whatever we know about episode 6!

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 6 is set to release on November 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The show is set to return after two weeks with a new hour-long episode. The network follows a weekly release pattern, with fresh installments dropping every Wednesday. The current season has 20 episodes.

Where to Stream a Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 6 on ABC when it airs on the network at the date and time specified above. If you miss the television screening, you can watch the episode on ABC’s official website or ABC app. Additionally, following its arrival on the television network, the episode will be released on Hulu.

If you prefer Live TV options, you can watch it on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, Vidgo, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube TV. To watch or buy the episode on-demand, you may try Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Spectrum, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

As the story jumps ahead in the sixth episode titled ‘Six Months Later,’ Gary’s past will continue to haunt him. The Peter Benoit chapter stretched for quite a bit because Gary, along with Christopher, tried to seek revenge. Peter eventually ended up in the hospital as a result, and both the fathers almost went to jail. So it is understandable why Gary’s conscience would keep reminding him of his past. Maggie will be in a good spot professionally, and even her love life will bloom. Rome will find himself in an unexpected situation, and Regina will find herself in a lot of drama. If you want more details, take a look at the promo here!

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

In ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 5 titled ‘Crystal Clear,’ Peter Benoit proposes a deal to Gary as he prepares to leave the hospital. If he takes down his daughter’s podcast that anoints Peter as a sexual predator, he promises to lie to the police about the assault. Without hesitating, both Gary and Christopher decline the offer. When Christopher confides in his wife Georgia about the assault, she accepts it without any judgment, but Sophie is not proud of her father and feels compelled to take the podcast down, thinking it would devastate Layla’s mother if Christopher went to jail.

Meanwhile, Jane pours her heart out to Maggie about the actual reason why she had to let go of Nick. She had cancer which restricted her emotionally. Katherine’s impromptu meeting with Shanice becomes a date, but the latter is shifting to Miami, which scares Katherine even more. Elsewhere, Eddie consults his therapist Russ for much-needed insight into his situation with Nicole. He ultimately hands over the lease to his new apartment to Nicole so that she can get rid of her abusive relationship.

Eddie would instead move with Gary. Rome shares his documentary with his father’s Men’s Bible group and receives considerable acclamations and applause. Shanice eventually offers Regina a catering position on her set. This means she would have to relocate to Miami for six months. Regina decides to bring along Valerie as well. In the end, the characters step into a time jump of six months.

