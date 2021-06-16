‘A Million Little Things’ is a family drama series that follows a tight-knit group of friends who are inspired to live a more meaningful and wholesome life after one of their friends dies by suicide. The drama throws light on how they navigate grief and extend support to each other in times of need. Created by DJ Nash, the show originally released on September 26, 2018.

The series has been received more favorably by the viewers as compared to the critics. Although some critics felt that the storyline initially had too much going on and lacked direction, they appreciated that the show bravely explores serious subjects such as suicide and infidelity. Additionally, it has garnered praise for its well-written characters. Several people also pointed out that there is more to the show than meets the eye, which is the hook for this family drama. As the third season has come to an end, here is what you need to know about the potential season 4!

A Million Little Things Season 4 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 premiered on November 19, 2020, on ABC, with the season concluding on June 9, 2021, after airing 18 episodes. Each episode is 41–43 minutes long.

As far as the fourth season is concerned, here is what we have learned. On May 14, 2021, ABC gave the go-ahead for the fourth cycle. With an episode count of 20, season 4 will be the show’s biggest installment so far. According to the series creator DJ Nash, this is a sign that the network is confident about the show’s performance. He recently told Deadline, “With us getting a 20-episode order, it doesn’t feel like that ABC wants this to be our last season.” Therefore, chances of the show continuing beyond season 4 are looking good. This is no surprise since the series is a solid performer on the television network.

There are a million reasons to keep #AMillionLittleThings on your screens 💛 We will be back for another season! pic.twitter.com/0Wsi23ACER — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) May 14, 2021

New seasons typically arrive in September every year, with season 3 being an exception. The third edition was delayed and ultimately landed in November 2020 due to interruptions in the filming schedule caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. The production team commenced filming for season 3 in late August 2020 and continued till May 2021. Seeing how networks are striving to return to their usual schedule, we may not have to wait as long for the show’s fourth run. Nash responded to a fan on Twitter and said that they are aiming for a September premiere for the upcoming season. Therefore, we can expect ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 to release in September 2021. The show has also bagged a spot in the Fall schedule for ABC.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since the group of friends is the pivot on which the story moves, we can expect most of the prominent cast members to return in the fourth cycle. This includes David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Grace Park (Katherine Kim), Stéphanie Szostak (Delilah Dixon), and James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez).

Others who might reprise their roles are Tristan Byon (Theo Saville), Andrew Leeds (Peter Benoit), Lizzy Greene (Sophie Dixon), Adam Swain (Tyrell), and Chance Hurstfield (Danny Dixon). It is unclear whether Terry Chen (Alan) and Floriana Lima (Darcy Cooper) will reprise their roles in season 4. Nash teased that there might be more to Jamie’s story arc, which means Chris Geere might return too. Another familiar face we might see is Ron Livingston (Jon Dixon). Even though his character dies by suicide, Jon has been a steady presence throughout the show. When asked if the actor will be seen in the fourth season, Nash said, “I’d love to see him back. With where I want to go with our series, I know, for sure, he’s in it again.” Additionally, we know that a host of new actors will join the cast.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In the final episode of season 3, Delilah decides to move her family to France, which elicits a strong response from her kids. Eddie and Katherine find a middle ground as far as Theo’s custody is concerned. In an unexpected turn of events, Eddie gets a call from the person who claims to be responsible for his accident. The pandemic compels Regina to close down her restaurant and sell it. Sophie takes a massive step and names Peter as her abuser on Maggie’s podcast. Following this, Gary meets his father and ensures that his father is willing to be an alibi; after that, Gary visits Peter. As soon as Peter opens the door, Gary covers his head with a cloth bag and drags him into the house.

In the fourth season, we will know what Gary does to Peter. It surely seems like the music teacher’s life is in danger, but we are yet to see how far Gary is willing to go. What happens to Peter might also affect Gary and Darcy’s relationship. We will learn whether or not Delilah and her kids end up moving to France. What lies ahead for Maggie, Rome, and Regina, especially with regard to their professional lives, will become clear in season 4. The series creator also teased that Tyrell might reunite with his mother in the upcoming season.

