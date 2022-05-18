A Million Little Things Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘A Million Little Things‘ is a drama series that chronicles the life of a group of close friends living in Boston. Out of the blue, one of the members of the friend circle commits suicide, leaving everybody shocked and confused. The demise of their friend makes the rest of the members of the group realize that they should start living life to the fullest. While they start doing so, they discover the true meaning of friendship. Created by DJ Nash, the drama show originally released on September 26, 2018, on ABC.

The drama series focuses on friendship and makes us realize that it should not be taken for granted but cherished. Moreover, it has a number of comedic elements sprinkled throughout the narrative to keep it from being too dark. Over the course of its four installments, the drama series has garnered much appreciation and love from fans and critics. The show even has a couple of awards to show for its success, including Image Awards and Television Academy Honors. Did you enjoy the journey of the friends up until now and are eager to know about the potential fifth round? In that case, we have got you covered!

A Million Little Things Season 5 Release Date

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 premiered on September 22, 2021, on ABC, with the season finale airing on May 18, 2022. The fourth iteration of the drama show comprises 20 episodes with a runtime of 41-43 minutes each.

As far as the show’s fifth installment is concerned, we have some interesting news! On May 13, 2022, ABC officially announced that it is recommissioning ‘A Million Little Things’ for season 5. Apparently, the renewal decision came down to the wire due to some difficult license fee negotiations, but it was worth the wait. The exciting announcement was made a few days ahead of the season 4 finale. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected for the upcoming iteration. As per reports, the fifth installment of the show will not release in the fall as it usually does because it is slated for a 2023 release by the network.

This one's for you, #Millionaires. #AMillionLittleThings will be back for Season 5! pic.twitter.com/WI8lE1jAgx — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) May 13, 2022

In addition, there are a few rumors floating around about the upcoming installment being the last chapter of the drama series. On May 17, 2022, in an interview with Deadline, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said that they hadn’t made any decisions regarding it yet, which fuelled the rumors further. Having said that, if we take all the above-mentioned factors into consideration and assume the rumors of it not releasing this fall to be true, we can expect ‘A Million Little Things’ season 5 to release sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

A majority of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the fifth iteration, including David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Grace Park (Katherine Kim), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez/Javier Mendez Jr.), and Chance Hurstfield (Danny Dixon).

Other cast members who play pivotal roles might also return in the upcoming installment. This includes Sam Pancake (Carter French), Lou Beatty Jr. (Walter Howard), Mattia Castrillo (Liam), Nikiva Dionne (Shanice Williamson), Erin Karpluk (Anna), and Cameron Esposito (Greta Strobe). According to sources, Melora Hardin (Patricia Bloom) is the only guest star that is slated to make a return in the upcoming round. Moreover, there might be some new characters introduced to keep the plot intriguing. So, we can expect to see a few fresh faces in the fifth season.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 4, each member of the friend circle struggles through their personal problems while doing their best to help one another. Gary struggles to deal with his traumatic past and lets it affect his present and future. As Maggie adjusts to life in a new work environment, she sees how office politics work. As Maggie and Gary grow closer, they start dating officially and even go on a double date with Eddie and Anna. In the season finale, Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test. Eddie discovers a shocking secret about Anna. Elsewhere, in order to help his mom go through some difficult circumstances, Theo turns to someone unexpected.

The premise of the fifth iteration may begin with Eddie confronting Anna about her secret. We might find out how strong the bond between Maggie and Gary really is, as they are likely to hit some more rough patches. Moreover, the already close-knitted friend circle is likely to get even closer as the friends face a new set of adversities together.

Read More: Is A Million Little Things Based on a True Story?