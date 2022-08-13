A Model Family Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Kim in-woo and Lee Jae-gon, ‘A Model Family’ is a South Korean thriller series. Although the show has an ensemble cast, the plot predominantly revolves around Park Dong-ha, an assistant professor at a university. Facing financial ruin and divorce and urgently needing money for his son’s surgery, Dong-ha comes across a van with two dead bodies and a huge amount of money inside. He subsequently removes the money from the van, buries the two bodies in his own yard, and dumps the van. However, both the authorities and the criminal elements of the city soon come looking for the money.

Following its release, ‘A Model Family’ received mixed to positive reviews. The series has drawn much praise for performances of its cast members, a complex plot, and the camerawork. If you have watched ‘A Model Family’ season 1 and want to know whether The series will have a second season, we got you covered.

A Model Family Season 2 Release Date

‘A Model Family’ season 1 premiered on August 12, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises ten episodes of 41-51-minute runtime. As for the sophomore season, this is what you need to know.

Neither the show producers nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of the second season. But Netflix has a long history of greenlighting more seasons of South Korean shows if the first season becomes a hit. ‘Squid Game,’ a South Korean series that became an international success, is a great example of this, So, if the first season of ‘A Model Family’ proves to be successful, the series can potentially return for season 2.

Kim, who serves as the series director, stated at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in eastern Seoul in August 2022, “The meaning of the word ‘model’ is given by others based only on your exterior elements. People often use the word to describe others without really knowing their inner thoughts or circumstances. In some ways, the word is irresponsible.”

The first season of ‘A Model Family’ ends on a cliffhanger, leaving the possibility for a second season open. If the series gets renewed within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘A Model Family’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q4 2024.

A Model Family Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘A Model Family’ season 1 stars Woo Jung (Park Dong-ha), Park Hee-soon (Ma Kwang-chul), Yoon Jin-seo (Eun-ju), Park Ji-yeon (Kang Joo-hyun), and Kim Sung-oh (Choi Kang-jun). The cast also includes Shin Eun-soo (Yeon-woo), Seok Min-gi (Hyun-woo), and Oh Gwang Rok (Deuk-soo).

Kim Sung-oh’s character is dead. So, he will likely not appear in the prospective second season except maybe in flashback scenes. If the narrative continues to revolve around the Park family, Woo Jung and the rest of the cast are likely to reprise their roles and be joined by new cast members.

A Model Family Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be about?

In the season 1 finale, The Yongsoo Ring is all but eradicated, and Kwang-chul gains control of the distribution aspect of the drug trade in South Korea. Joo-hyun discovers that her mentor is the mole for the Yongsoo Ring and executes her in the police station. On his way to give himself up to the authorities, Dong-ha receives a phone call. A mysterious man from the other end tells him to keep the phone safe as the lives of his family depend on it.

The prospective season 2 might focus on the conflict between Kwang-chul and the leaders of the Sangseon Ring, with the Park family caught between them. Dong-ha and Eun-ju’s relationship might find some resolution. Joo-hyun can be released from custody as the situation unfolds because of her experience. We might finally learn who leads the Sangseon Ring.

Read More: A Model Family Ending, Explained: Who is the Mole? Who Killed Han-cheol?