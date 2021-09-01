‘A.P. Bio’ is a sitcom created by Mike O’Brien that follows Jack Griffin, a former Harvard philosophy professor who is forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, and work as an advanced placement biology teacher. In the show’s third season, we see Jack become more welcoming of the quirky personalities around him and the overly zealous spirit of his hometown.

With the show’s fourth season on the horizon, you might need a refresher about the season 3 finale, and you can find a summary of the episode’s events in the recap section. For readers who are more curious about the road ahead, here are all the details you need to know before watching ‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 episode 1!

A.P. Bio Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 episode 1 will premiere on September 2, 2021, at 3 am ET on Peacock TV. All episodes of season 4 will drop on the service on the same day. The fourth season consists of 8 episodes which are approximately 22 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch A.P. Bio Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 episode 1 online, you can head to Peacock TV. The series is a Peacock TV Original, and a subscription to the service is mandatory to stream it. As previously mentioned, all episodes of the new season will be available on the service from the date and time specified above.

A.P. Bio Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The fourth season premiere of ‘A.P. Bio’ will take us back to Whitlock High School. Principal Durbin will be introducing uniforms to the school, which will likely not sit right with Jack. The students could also dislike the idea and cause a revolt. This season we will be introduced to Jack’s long-missing father, and his arrival will open a whole new can of worms for Jack. We will also see how Jack has grown as a person during his time in Toledo, and he could become a tad irrational like some of the townsfolk. Here’s a trailer for the new season!

A.P. Bio Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

‘A.P. Bio’ season 3 finale is called ‘Katie Holmes Day.’ In the episode, the Whitlock High School and the entire town are preparing to celebrate a Christmas-like holiday that revolves around actress Katie Holmes. The holiday represents believing that your dreams can come true. However, Jack believes that the holiday is ludicrous and decides to destroy Katie Holmes Day.

He teams up with Marissa after she loses faith in the holiday’s idea. The two spend Katie Holmes Day Eve trying to sabotage all the holiday traditions. The following day, with a little holiday magic, all things are returned to normal. Jack then decides to sabotage the pageant and instructs Marissa not to say her lines, thereby destroying the spirit of the play.

Jack’s wish to spend five more minutes with his deceased mother comes true when the holiday leads to the discovery of a videotape his mother made for him. With a renewed optimism and his newfound appreciation for the holiday, Jack saves Katie Holmes Day and helps Marissa fulfill her dream of playing Katie Holmes in the play.

Read More: Shows Like A.P. Bio