Created by Mike O’Brien, ‘A.P. Bio’ is a sitcom that revolves around Jack Griffin, who begins a new life in Toledo, Ohio after a major setback in his career prompts him to do so. He finds a job as a placement biology teacher but being an ex-Harvard philosophy professor, Jack has no intention of teaching biology to his new students.

The result is an interesting tale of professor-student interactions that provide deep insight into the philosophy of human nature. Upon its release on February 1, 2018, it has been received fairly well by audiences everywhere that now brings us to the topic of concern. Is it coming back with another season? Well, here’s all that we have gathered on ‘A.P. Bio‘ season 5!

A.P. Bio Season 5 Release Date

‘A.P. Bio’ season 4 released in its entirety on September 2, 2021, on Peacock. The fourth season consists of 8 episodes which are approximately 22 minutes each.

Considering the future of the show, here’s what we know. NBC has not officially renewed ‘A.P. Bio’ for season 5 yet. Likewise, its return on Peacock has not been scheduled as of now. The driving factors behind the renewal for most TV shows include viewership, ratings, the intent of the creators, coupled with the home network’s decision. When it comes to ‘A.P. Bio,’ the show has received good ratings since its inception in 2018. So there is a possibility it might return after a few months.

In 2020, the news of season 4 getting greenlit dropped towards the end of the year, which might be the case this time as well. It is hence up to Peacock to come up with a formal announcement regarding its renewal. The show originally aired on NBC, but in May 2019, it was canceled post 2 seasons. Shortly after, Peacock took up the series for an eight-episode third season and has, ever since, housed the show.

For the streaming giant to continue rolling out more episodes, ‘A.P.Bio’ needs to have a decent viewership on the streaming service. If it has adequate financials to back the show, we can expect another season to grace the internet. So in case the show gets renewed for the next edition, we have to consider the filming period as well, which could stretch up to a few months. In all probability, we expect ‘A.P. Bio’ to release in the second half of 2022.

A.P. Bio Season 5 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The case of ‘A.P. Bio’ includes Glenn Howerton as Dr. Jack Griffin, a washed-up Harvard philosophy scholar who takes up a job at Whitlock High School after a major block in his career. Lyric Lewis portrays history teacher Stef Duncan, Mary Sohn plays art teacher Mary Wagner, Jean Villepique essays the role of home economics teacher Michelle Jones, Patton Oswalt plays Principal Ralph Durbin, and Paula Pell portrays Principal Durbin’s secretary Helen Demarcus.

These actors comprise the primary cast members, so they are all expected to reprise their roles in the next season. Other actors expected to make a comeback include Aparna Brielle as Sarika Sarkar, Nick Peine as Marcus Kasperak, Allisyn Ashley Arm as Heather Wilmore, Eddie Leavy as Anthony Lewis, Charlie McCrackin as Coach Dick Novak, and many more.

A.P. Bio Season 5 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In the last episode of season 4, Jack realizes that his A.P. Bio students have stolen his beloved Harvard pen despite warning them not to. The kids additionally group together to produce a web series starring Heather. Titled ‘Janet Fist,’ it is an old-school cop drama. The titular protagonist is a receptionist who solves crimes. We have since then entertained the possibility of this narrative being expanded in the next season. Besides that, we might also get a glimpse of Jack’s personal life that occasionally springs up in the show.

Read More: Shows Like A.P. Bio