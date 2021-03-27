Directed by Roman White, ‘A Week Away’ is a Netflix teen drama musical film that tells the story of the troubled teenager Will Hawkins, who arrives in a Christian youth camp after being given the alternative between that and juvenile center and discovers love, friendship, and even faith during his stay there. White is an accomplished music video director and has worked with artists like Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Cassadee Pope, Josh Groban, Thomas Rhett, and Lauren Alaina.

‘A Week Away’ marks his feature film debut. Since its premiere, the film has received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising it for the performances of its predominantly young cast, White’s direction, and the music. If you are wondering whether ‘A Week Away’ sequel will ever be made, this is what we know.

A Week Away Sequel Release Date

‘A Week Away’ premiered on March 26, 2021, on Netflix. It is based on a screenplay by Kali Bailey, Alan Powell, and Gabe Vasquez.

As for a sequel to ‘A Week Away,’ the producers haven’t made any official statement on the subject yet. However, during an interview, Bailee Madison, who portrays the female lead Avery in the film, stated that she would love to do a sequel and acknowledged that a positive response from the viewers is quintessential for the development of any such project.

Netflix has always invested in young-adult content. Film franchises like ‘To All the Boys’ and ‘The Kissing Booth’ are great examples of this. So, if the original film receives a positive reaction from the audience, a sequel will likely get greenlit. If that happens within the next few months, expect the ‘A Week Away’ sequel to come out sometime in 2023.

A Week Away Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

Aside from Bailee Madison, ‘A Week Away’ stars Kevin Quinn as Will, Jahbril Cook as George, Kat Conner Sterling as Presley, Sherri Shepherd as Kristin, David Koechner as David, and Iain Tucker as Sean. Most members of the main cast are likely to return in the prospective sequel.

A Week Away Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

In the original film, Sean finds out about Will’s history of stealing a police car and other forms of vandalism. He then informs Avery about it, demonstrating how angry and frustrated he (Sean) is about Avery and Will’s developing relationship. However, when Avery tries to find Will, he has already left the camp. Avery follows him and eventually catches up with him.

Avery and Will have an argument during which he declares that the time they spent at the camp didn’t mean anything. Will also rejects God as he holds the supreme being responsible for his parents’ deaths. Despite this, in the last part of the film, he returns to the camp and apologizes to Avery and others. The film ends as he and Avery reconcile. The film also shows that Will’s faith has been restored.

In ‘A Week Away’ sequel, Will, Avery, and the others might return to the camp. The romance between Will and Avery might continue to develop. Sean might still have some feelings for Avery and act on them. Religion and faith might continue to be major themes in the sequel.

