Adam McKay’s Next Directorial: Title, Plot and Filming Details Revealed

Adam McKay’s climate change movie may finally have a title. The Cinemaholic has learned that his next film is tentatively called ‘The Rising.’ We can also reveal that the filming of the project is scheduled to begin in Australia in May. The plot of the film revolves around the members of a coastal community who must try to survive when they are attacked by sharks during a hurricane.

McKay, who also wrote the film, was previously developing a black comedy titled ‘Average Height, Average Build’ at Netflix. The movie, which had Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler on board as the principal cast, was eventually dropped by the streaming giant.

‘The Rising’ will be McKay’s first feature since the science-fiction comedy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The director then helmed the first episode of HBO’s sports drama ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,’ a show he executive produced. He has been a part of several famed and acclaimed projects as a producer, whose credits include Max’s ‘Daniel,’ HBO’s ‘Succession,’ Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me,’ and Mark Mylod’s horror thriller ‘The Menu.’

McKay’s Hyperobject Industries and Yellow Dot Studios have teamed up with Sony Pictures for the movie. Yellow Dot is a banner the filmmaker launched as a nonprofit to conceive content that’s aimed at increasing public awareness concerning climate emergency and related issues. The studio has collaborated with the likes of Rainn Wilson, Tim Robinson, and Dr. Peter Kalmus to create videos.

Australia, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s coming-of-age series ‘Boy Swallows Universe,’ Hulu’s period drama ‘The Artful Dodger,’ and the upcoming monster movie ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’

