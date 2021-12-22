Addicted to Marriage Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

TLC’s ‘Addicted to Marriage’ served as one of the network’s most interesting shows in its vast line-up. It revolves around four women who love the act of getting married. However, each one of them has been married before which may not sit well with their current partners. The series dives into these relationships, which consequently might not last because of the complicated past of these women. After the first season premiered, fans loved following these compelling stories. Like other TLC shows, this one received good reviews as well. Now, we’d like to tell you whether a second season is in the making!

Addicted to Marriage Season 2 Release Date

‘Addicted to Marriage’ season 1 released on November 16, 2021, on TLC and ended its six episodes long run on December 21, 2021. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

If you’re wondering if the next season will be out anytime soon, here’s what we know. TLC has not released any updates about its renewal. However, the show is said to have garnered a lot of success in terms of viewership and fan base. So another season could arrive sometime in the future. If we consider the extent of the possibility of its return, its home network TLC is known for housing such unusually themed shows where reality is a bit different than what we are usually accustomed to. Some of them that have survived for more than a season include the ’90 Day Fiance’ franchise, ‘Return to Amish,’ ‘Extreme Cheapskates,’ ‘My 4 Wives,’ and many more.

These shows have attracted a significant fan following and appraisal. Rather than viewing these shows from a critical perspective, viewers receive a lot of joy in just watching the narrative in these unconventional reality shows unfurl. So think an announcement confirming another season might be coming in the future. When it does, the production will automatically enter the filming phase after which, a premiere date might be released. In all probability, we expect ‘Addicted to Marriage’ season 2 to release sometime in later 2022.

Addicted to Marriage Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The leading ladies of season 1 of ‘Addicted to Marriage’ include Monette, Shae, Amy, and Kecia. We can expect to see almost all of them in the next edition, and there could be new faces as well. Apart from that, the boyfriends or partners of these four compelling women might also show up next season. John happens to be Monette’s boyfriend, Shae had been dating Joe, Kecia was engaged to Ernst, and Amy was loyal to her boyfriend, Gino. In case any of these couples break up, there might possibly be new additions to the cast.

Addicted to Marriage Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

‘Addicted to Marriage’ essays the accounts of four women who have a weird fondness for getting married. In the first season, we were introduced to these women, who were still figuring out their calling with regards to their love life. Monette had been married 11 times which weirdly never bothered her boyfriend, John. Both of them might return for the second season. Meanwhile, Shae was looking forward to her third marriage, but her boyfriend Joe never proposed to her. So this chapter might continue in season 2 as well. Kecia and her fiance Ernst’s story might also continue while Amy might have to persevere to earn her boyfriend Gino’s trust. The second season will focus on the next part of these complicated journeys as the women struggle to know what they want.

