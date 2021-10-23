Adventure Beast Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Adventure Beast’ is an adult animated comedy series that follows the misadventures of Bradley Trevor Greive (BTG), a military man turned wildlife expert. With the help of his Senior Field Assistant, Dietrich, and niece, Bonnie, BTG explores the habitats of and tries to conserve wonderful and wacky animals all across the globe. Created by Mark Gravas and Bradley Trevor Greive, the comedic show sees a series of chaotic wildlife scenarios — from vomiting seabirds to vicious piranhas.

Based on showrunner Greive’s real-life career as a wildlife expert, author, and humorist, the educational comedy series presents animal facts through goofball characters and sticky situations. Since its premiere in October 2021, the animated show has been appreciated for its attempt to spread awareness about wildlife conservation as well as adult humor that acknowledges the tough job of zoologists, which often involves animal puke, pee, pus, and poop. Fans are thus eager to know about this one-of-a-kind show’s future. Will there be a second season? Will we see more of BTG? Here’s everything we know about ‘Adventure Beast’ season 2.

Adventure Beast Season 2 Release Date

‘Adventure Beast’ premiered on October 22, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises 12 episodes with a runtime of 16-20 minutes each.

So, what’s up with season 2? As of now, there is no official information regarding the renewal of ‘Adventure Beast’ for a second season. However, we are quite positive that the show will return for another installment with its quirky characters and delightfully deadly animals. The season finale ends on a cliffhanger pertaining to Dietrich and absolutely requires another season for its resolution.

“Dietrich was supposed to be one of a dozen assistants that die in every single episode. But when [writer] Brian [Frange] had finished writing the pilot, everyone fell in love with Dietrich so much that Netflix didn’t wanna kill him off,” Greive revealed. “So instead of him being just killed off in episode one, he’s now a regular part of the cast.” It seems like Dietrich is slated for a return, which means that season 2 has to be in the show’s future.

Additionally, season 1’s post-credits scene strongly hints at the possibility of season 2. We see the real-life BTG, showrunner Greive, speaking into a recorder. “And so, the Greive family legend continues to be built, one book at a time. End of book one. Book two to come,” he says. After turning the recorder off, he turns to Bonnie (Danice Cabanela), who is petting a yak. “I have so much more to tell you,” he sighs. If that’s not a hint, we don’t know what is!

Considering all the above-mentioned information, we can expect ‘Adventure Beast’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q1 or Q2 2022. We can’t wait to see more of the trio’s adventures and learn about the diverse animals we share the planet with. But for now, we must patiently wait for an official announcement regarding the renewal of ‘Adventure Beast’ for a second season.

Adventure Beast Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The original cast is fully expected to reprise their voice roles for season 2, as ‘Adventure Beast’ is nothing without them! This includes Bradley Trevor Greive as the animated version of himself and Danice Cabanela as his niece and Junior Field Assistant, Bonnie. Josh Zuckerman is also expected to reprise his role as Dietrich, despite the uncertain fate of his character at the end of season 1.

Adventure Beast Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees BTG, Bonnie, and Dietrich going on an adventure to learn about and save wild animals. They come across diverse animals and get into sticky situations several times. In the season finale, an unsuspecting Dietrich gets carried off by a hippopotamus. When BTG and Bonnie are unable to find his remains in the water, the zoologist quips that Dietrich must be alive after all. BTG sees a vision of his mother and wonders who his book of wildlife knowledge will be for.

Season 2 can be expected to delve into Dietrich’s fate post his hippopotamus ordeal. BTG and Bonnie are likely to go on a rescue mission to locate Dietrich’s whereabouts. During their journey, they will possibly come across several animals, giving fans a chance to learn about them. We might also see BTG working on his book, perhaps realizing that Bonnie can be the one to continue his legacy.

