After Life Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Ricky Gervais, ‘After Life’ is a black comedy series that depicts the life and grief of Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais), who has fallen into depression and experiences suicidal thoughts following the untimely death of his wife, Lisa Johnson (Kerry Godliman) due to breast cancer. The British drama series first premiered on March 8, 2019, on Netflix and was lauded for its exploration of existential angst, human emotions, and the meaning of life, as Tony Johnson reluctantly tries to build a life among his peers in the fictional town of Tambury.

The second season of the series was released in April 2020, followed by an exceptional reception from critics and audiences alike. With 85 million viewers worldwide, ‘After Life’ has become the most-watched British comedy of the decade. Over two successful seasons, it has managed to garner a massive fanbase, which must be awaiting an update about the third installment of the series. Now, here’s everything we know about the much-awaited third season of ‘After Life!’

After Life Season 3 Release Date

‘After Life’ season 2 released on April 24, 2020, on Netflix. The second season comprises 6 episodes of runtime between 25-31 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. Owing to the show’s popularity and positive critical reception, Ricky Gervais signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant on May 6, 2020, which included the renewal of the show for a third season. On April 19, 2021, Ricky Gervais announced the commencement of the production. The shooting of the third season went on for about 35 days, primarily at Hertfordshire, England, before wrapping up on June 4, 2021, without any possible delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 1, 2021, Gervais provided an update that the edit and music of the season had been completed, and the grading will commence on the next day. Even though a release date hasn’t been confirmed by either Gervais or Netflix, the former has shared his “doubt” regarding the release of the third season within 2021. Well, considering the aforementioned factors, we expect ‘After Life’ season 3 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

All episodes are edited now. Music recorded. We start grading the picture tomorrow to make me look beautiful. So that takes fucking ages. The dog is perfect already. #AfterLife3 pic.twitter.com/5GUXIrmvUm — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 1, 2021

After Life Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 3 will see the return of the ensemble cast, mainly creator-director Ricky Gervais as the protagonist Tony Johnson, Ashley Jensen as Emma, the potential partner of Tony and Dame Penelope Wilton (‘Downton Abbey’) as Anne, Tony’s friend. The supporting cast will see the return of a handful of regulars in the series, mainly Tom Basden as Matt Braden, Tony Way (‘Game of Thrones‘) as Lenny, Mandeep Dhillon as Sandy, and Roisin Conaty as Roxy.

In flashbacks, Kerry Godliman will most likely reprise her role as Lisa Johnson, Tony’s deceased wife. The German Shepherd, Anti, who appears as fan-favorite, Brandy, will also be part of the third season. David Bradley (‘Harry Potter’ film series), who appears as Ray Johnson in seasons 1 and 2, will not return for season 3, following the death of the character.

After Life Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season ends in heartbreak, as Tony’s father, Ray Johnson, who has been suffering from dementia, passes away, adding to the grief Tony has been carrying ever since the death of his beloved wife. In the final moments of season 2, Tony asks his acquaintances for privacy and space, which only leads him to suicidal thoughts. Thankfully, his attempt at suicide gets interrupted by Emma’s visit to his house. Following this, Emma accepts to be a part of Tony’s life despite his dwelling on Lisa’s death.

Season 3 might begin with how Emma will integrate herself into Tony’s life in a potential relationship. The season is expected to give answers to the questions Tony has been asking himself regarding his existence and the fragility of life, along with the decisions and choices he has to make to direct his life forward with the presence of Emma and with the absence of his father.

In an interview with Daily Star, creator Ricky Gervais said, “Series two was bad enough, but in series three, there are two of the cast who do the worst thing I’ve ever seen made for television,” implying staggering developments in the life of Tony. The third season might also depict new pathways in the life of Anne, as she meets a new companion at the cemetery.

Read More: Where Is After Life Filmed?