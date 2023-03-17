Agent Elvis Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, ‘Agent Elvis’ is an adult animated comedy series released on Netflix. It reimagines the life of the titular singer after the shady spy organization TCB recruits him. In the series, Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley, who, along with trusted sidekicks, undertakes several dangerous missions to protect his country while trying to take care of his career and family life. If you enjoyed the show’s action-packed first season and the bold new avatar of the King, you must be wondering if the series will return with fresh episodes. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the possibility of ‘Agent Elvis’ season 2!

Will There Be an Agent Elvis Season 2?

The first season of ‘Agent Elvis’ was released on March 15, 2023, on Netflix. The debut season consists of ten episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 25-30 minutes. All the episodes of season 1 dropped on the streaming service on the same day. It received mostly positive reviews from critics.

At present, Netflix has not officially announced a second season of ‘Agent Elvis.’ However, the streaming giant has also not canceled the series, so viewers should not give up hope just yet. The show’s creators or producers have not officially commented on its future. It is still early days since the first season’s release, and Netflix will likely take some time to assess the audience’s response to the series before renewing it for another installment. However, given the first season’s cliffhanger ending, it is likely that a second season is in the cards.

The season one finale titled ‘Godspeed, Drunk Moneky’ sees Elvis and his entourage taking on Gabriel Wolf’s forces to stop the death of millions during the ‘Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite’ concert of 1973. In the final moments, Elvis averts the crisis but must sacrifice himself to ensure his friends return to earth safely. However, the episode ends without confirming Elvis’ fate. Moreover, the main antagonist remains at large. Similarly, Elvis has yet to perform at the abovementioned concert as he did in real life. In reality, Elvis remained alive until 1977. Therefore, there is undoubtedly more ground for the show’s writers to explore in a potential second season.

However, the chances of the animated comedy securing a second season will depend upon its performance with the audience. If the series exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations and strikes a chord with the viewers, a second season could be greenlit in the coming months. If the series is renewed for a second installment, production could start before the year’s end. As a result, a potential ‘Agent Elvis’ season 2 could arrive on our screens sometime in late 2024.

For the prospective second season, most of the voice cast will likely reprise their roles. Hence, viewers can expect Matthew McConaughey to continue providing his voice for Elvis Presley. Kaitlin Olson (‘Hacks‘), Johnny Knoxville (‘Reboot‘), Tom Kenny (‘SpongeBob SquarePants‘), Don Cheadle (‘Black Monday‘), and Niecy Nash (‘Reno 911!‘) will reprise their voice roles as CeCe Ryder, Bobby Ray, Scatter, The Commander, and Bertie, respectively. Other cast members like Priscilla Presley (Herself) and Jason Mantzoukas (Howard Hughes) will likely also return to voice their characters.

The second season will most likely pick up after Elvis attempts to sacrifice himself to save his friends. As a result, we could get a resolution to the cliffhanger with Elvis either surviving or The Commander could unleash an Elvis clone to replace the King of Rock n Roll. Moreover, viewers could also see a head-on collision between Elvis and Gabriel Wolf as the two foes come to blows. Meanwhile, the acclaimed singer will also have to balance his personal life with his spy adventures and patch things up with his wife.

