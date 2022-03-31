Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

Inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Asato Mizu, ‘Aharen-san wa Hakarenai’ is a comedy anime. Reina Aharen is a young schoolgoing girl who struggles to respect people’s personal space, and her classmates can barely understand her strange nature. Luckily, a boy named Raidou Matsuboshi genuinely tries to make sense of her behavior and listens to her problems patiently. Although he may have a menacing face, deep down, Raidou is a kind and considerate individual, something his classmates fail to realize.

As the unlikely duo becomes friends after an accidental encounter, even doing the simplest of things together becomes a challenge for them. Since the pilot episode of the anime is about to release, people who love comedy shows will definitely wish to learn more about it. If you are also one of those people, then we have got you covered.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Episode 1 Release Date

‘Aharen-san wa Hakarenai’ episode 1, titled ‘Isn’t It Too Close?’ is all set to release in Japan on April 2, 2022. The show will premiere at different times on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Studio Felix Film has animated the series with Tomoe Makino and Yasutaka Yamamoto serving as the chief director and Takao Yoshioka as the head scriptwriter.

Yuuko Yaahiro has handled the character design for the series, while Satoru Kousaki and MONACA composed the music for the anime. TrySail sang the opening theme song ‘Hanarenai Kyori,’ and the ending theme song ‘Kyori-kan,’ is performed by HaKoniwalily.

Where to Watch Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1?

Outside Asia, the anime will be accessible for streaming in different parts of the world with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. You can find the anime on the aforementioned date on Crunchyroll’s official website. The show may also premiere on VRV.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Episode 1 Spoilers

In episode 1, Reina Aharen will make her classmates uncomfortable by infringing on their personal space and talking too close to their faces. Slowly, students may start avoiding her a little as they find her weird behavior off-putting. However, after Raidou Matsuboshi borrows an eraser for her, Aharen starts believing that they are best friends now.

The two will then begin to learn more about each other, but their conflicting nature will lead to hilarious outcomes. However, despite the challenges that the unlikely friends face, they will genuinely try to understand one another, which most of their classmates never tried to do so.

