Aidy Bryant’s Meet the Coven in the Works at A24, to be Filmed in Canada

Actress and comedian Aidy Bryant is all set for her next feature film titled ‘Meet the Coven,’ which is reportedly in the works at A24. The film will be an adventure comedy movie expected to star Bryant in the lead role. According to reports, the movie will focus on Rowan, a witch who travels to Canada after leaving her coven behind to attend grad school and experience the life of a mere mortal. However, things become complicated when she becomes involved with a mortal man and becomes pregnant. Meanwhile, Lavinia, a 3,000-year-old exiled witch, seeks the unborn child as consuming it will supposedly grant her eternal youth, leading to a conflict with Rowan.

‘Meet the Coven’ will be an adventure comedy with a slice-of-life element combining fantasy and everyday issues. While an exact start date for production remains unknown, the movie is expected to be filmed on location in Canada, which will also be the story’s primary setting. Bryant is likely to play the role of Rowan, but further casting announcements haven’t been made just yet. Furthermore, aside from A24 backing the project, no writers or directors have been announced, indicating the film is still in the planning stages, and the screenplay is being worked on at the moment. However, given A24’s status as an independent film studio, the project likely won’t be stalled due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have currently put Hollywood on pause.

Aidy Bryant rose to fame as a featured player on the variety sketch comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live.’ She was a part of the show’s roster of comedic geniuses for nearly a decade before departing in 2022. In the meantime, Bryant’s stature in Hollywood has grown, especially thanks to her work on the Hulu comedy series ‘Shrill,’ based on Lindy West’s book of the same name. Bryant stars in the series as the main character, Annie Easton. She also developed the series with Alexandra Rushfield and Linda West while serving as a writer and co-creator. The series concluded in 2021 after three critically acclaimed seasons.

Bryant is also known for lending her voice to Emmy in the adult animated sitcom ‘Human Resources,’ a spin-off of ‘Big Mouth,’ co-created by Nick Kroll. Additionally, Bryant is set to star in the upcoming comedy streaming series ‘Lonely Hearts Club.’ The series is based on an episode of Ashley Flowers’ podcast ‘Crime Junkie.’ It revolves around a woman (Bryant) whose ill-fated romance with a dimwitted conman lands her in trouble. The series is expected to premiere on the Peacock streaming service, and ‘Beau Is Afraid‘ filmmaker Ari Aster is executive producing it. Aside from starring, Bryant also serves as a writer on the series with Rob Klein. The duo previously worked together on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Shrill.’

Read More: Best A24 Movies of All Time