Alaskan Bush People Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date, Watch Online, Spoilers

Discovery’s ‘Alaskan Bush People’ follows the lives of Billy Brown and his family, who are “unlike any other family in America.” They could be found carrying on with their lives in a distant and remote area in Washington without any complaints or regrets. The caretaker of the household Billy Brown departed the face of the Earth recently, and ever since, the family has been struck with some sort of emotional and existential immobility. In the upcoming season, we will witness the events leading up to and after his death. So if you want a detailed account of what we could expect from the season premiere, take a look here!

Alaskan Bush People Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 13 episode 1 is slated to release on September 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on the Discovery Channel. New two hour-long episodes are slated to drop weekly on Sundays.

Where to Stream Alaskan Bush People Season 13 Episode 1 Online?

Since ‘Alaskan Bush People’ airs on Discovery Channel, the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. Otherwise (if you have an active cable subscription), you can always head to Discovery Go and stream the episodes online. Cord cutters can resort to many live-streaming options, including DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and Philo TV. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can add the Discovery pack to your existing plan and stream the episodes of ‘Alaskan Bush People.’ You can also check for its availability on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store. Older seasons are available on iTunes.

Alaskan Bush People Season 13 Episode 1 Spoilers

Discovery’s ‘Alaskan Bush People’ will come back for another iteration where the Brown family will cope with the loss of their patriarch Billy Brown. He passed away on February 7, 2021, due to an unfortunate and ill-timed seizure. The new season will build around this matter, and we might also be let into the details of Billy’s memorial.

Ever since Billy’s death, the family has been struggling to keep going. His close-knit clan of loved ones includes his wife Ami and their seven children – Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain. Besides them, he also has two grandkids, namely Noah and his wife Rhain’s son Elijah Connor Brown, Bear and his soon-to-be-wife Raiven’s son River. In the first episode titled ‘Out of the Ashes,’ we will witness Billy Brown’s final moments where Gabe would desperately call 911, asking them to send an ambulance.

According to Bam, his father always knew that the time of his demise was approaching. Snowbird also knew how Billy would always have an obvious idea of how things would unravel. He had laid out a definite plan for them before his passing to ensure they had a bright future. However, she would not be confident about carrying on without the guidance of her father. Sitting on the ranch of his house in Washington, he expressed his desire to achieve his vision of the perfect life for his family.

