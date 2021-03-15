‘Alex Rider’ is a spy thriller that revolves around the titular character who is the protagonist of the novel series of the same name by legendary British author Anthony Horowitz. Adapted from ‘Point Blanc,’ the second novel in the series, the show revolves around Rider, who is recruited by the MI6 under the Department of Special Operations after his uncle is shot dead in a botched mission. He is sent undercover as a wealthy teenager in Point Blanc School, nestled in the gorgeous French alps.

Created for television by Guy Burt (‘The Bletchley Circle’), the first season landed in June 2020 in the UK via Amazon Prime Video and in the US in November 2020. It garnered generally promising reviews, with special praise reserved for the action, pacing, and performances. Season 1 ends on a cliff-hanging note, with the entire season reminding viewers of elements of ‘James Bond’ and ‘Bourne Identity.’ The arrival of Season 2 is eagerly awaited, and here’s everything we know.

Alex Rider Season 2 Release Date

‘Alex Rider’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on June 4, 2020, on Prime Video in the UK. It consists of 8 episodes of roughly 45 minutes each. Following the show’s release in its home country, it landed on November 13, 2020, on IMDb TV in the US.

Owing to the favorable reviews and good ratings, the show was renewed for a second season on November 10, 2020, by IMDb TV. However, the surge of COVID in the UK pushed production to January 2021. Filming for season 2 officially began on February 4, 2021, in Bristol, England. The first season, which began shooting in March 2019, took over six months to wrap up. If we take the above-mentioned facts along with the potential delay due to the pandemic into consideration, we can expect ‘Alex Rider’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Alex Rider Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Otto Farrant (‘War & Peace’) will reprise his role as the titular Alex Rider. Stephen Dillane (‘Game of Thrones’) will most likely join Farrant as Alan Blunt, along with Vicky McClure (‘Line of Duty’) as Mrs. Jones. Brenock O’ Connor and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo might also return to portray Tom Harris and Jack Starbright, respectively. Along with these actors, many recurring characters might also reprise their roles in season 2.

The new cast members for the second season include Toby Stephens, a veteran of ‘James Bond’ fame, as tech billionaire Damian Cray, Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance, and Rakie Ayola as CIA deputy director Jo Byrne.

Alex Rider Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season is a whirlwind ride, as the pilot opens to Alex’s only living relative, Uncle Ian, dying under mysterious circumstances. Now an orphan, Alex begins exploring Uncle Ian’s death, which takes him to Point Blanc as an undercover teenage spy of the MI6. Here, he discovers a school of the ultra-rich where clones are being created to take over the world’s resources and control.

The mystery killer, who Alex chases all season long, is the Russian contract killer Yassen Gregorovich. Yassen works for a terrorist group of ex-spies called SCORPIA (Sabotage, CORruPtion, Intelligence and Assassination), who are trying to frame Alex’s clone in a bid to push forward their agenda. Alex manages to foil their plan by confronting his clone, who is shot dead inadvertently by Gregorovich. At the end, Alex is keen to retire prematurely and live a ‘normal life, but his handler, Ms. Blunt, has other plans for him (and so do the MI6).

Season 2 will pick up from the ending of the first season. The creators have revealed that the second season is based on ‘Eagle Strike’, which is the fourth book in the ‘Alex Rider’ novel series. If we go by the material in the novel, the narrative of season 2 might showcase Alex’s services being required to prevent Damian Cray from gaining access to the US military’s nuclear codes. We can expect Alex to pull out all stops to block Cray from fulfilling his ingenious game plan, which is halting the drug trade by launching nuclear missiles on drug-producing countries.

