Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Netflix’s ‘Alice in Borderland’ is a Japanese science fiction thriller based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name. Revolving around the spine-chilling adventures of a young gamer named Arisu, this manga-based live-action show presents an alternate, apocalyptic version of Tokyo where its inhabitants are forced to compete in dangerous games. Winning lets you live a little longer, losing brings immediate death. Oh, and refusing to play results in death too, but by a laser. Directed by Shinsuke Sato (‘Bleach,’ ‘Death Note‘), this dystopian show, inspired by the lore of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ explores dark themes of survival, social inequality, existential purpose, and the nature of mankind.

The show performed exceptionally well with fans and received wide acclaim from critics who praised its intriguing plot, editing style, and questions of survival, technology, and human relationships. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for season 2, ready to dive back in and watch with trepidation as Arisu and others play for their life. Here’s all the information you need about season 2 of ‘Alice in Borderland.’

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 10, 2020, on Netflix. Season 1 comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 41-52 minutes each.

As for season 2, here’s the thrilling news. Through a teaser video, Netflix announced its renewal of ‘Alice in Borderland’ on December 24, 2020, just two weeks after season 1 had premiered. The reasons for the quick and prompt renewal are likely the insanely good ratings and reviews that season 1 got.

Filming of season 2 began in late 2021. Since the show requires excessive use of VFX, post-production is likely to take a lot of time as well. All in all, it seems that viewers will only get to see the next season by early to mid-2022. We can expect to see ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 sometime in Q2 2022 and the latest by Q3 2022.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Several of the main cast will be reprising their roles. Returning in season 2 are Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu, Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina, Nijirō Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya, Riisa Naka as Mira Kano, and Sho Aoyagi as Aguni Morizono. New faces may join the original cast, but no official announcements have been made.

Keita Machida and Yuki Morinaga will not be returning in season 2 as the story arcs of their characters Daikichi Karube and Chota Segawa, respectively, conclude with their deaths in season 1. Season 2 will also not feature Nobuaki Kaneko as Takeru Danma/Hatter, Kina Yazaki as Momoka Inoue, Shuntarō Yanagi as Takatora Samura /Last Boss, and Mizuki Yoshida as Asahi Kujō as their characters meet their ends in the first season as well.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Plot: What can it be?

Season 1 follows Arisu as he crashes headlong into a parallel, abandoned version of Tokyo that forces him to use his intellect to compete in games that can only result in life or death. As he navigates the dystopian, abandoned world he has suddenly found himself in, he figures out the complex rules of the game that he must keep playing even as people die and buildings explode around him. After tragically losing his friends Karube and Chota, Arisu finds companionship in Usagi as the two face new challenges each day. It is revealed that the playing cards indicate the type of expertise (intelligence, teamwork, physical, physiological) needed for the games as well as their level of difficulty. Moreover, players must keep playing in order to extend their visas — its expiry equals death. Arisu and Usagi discover complex webs of player strategies created and maintained by those desperate to survive. Players try to manipulate each other and almost reach the breaking point of their sanity. Realizing that he must think like and find the gamemasters, Arisu tries his hardest to beat the game. At the end of season 1, it is revealed that several purported gamemasters were only players, called dealers, attempting to extend their visas by organizing games. However, a woman named Mira presents the players with face cards, implying that even bigger dangers and mysteries lie ahead. It is also revealed that Mira is the true gamemaster.

Season 2 will likely delve into the games the face cards represent, which will undoubtedly be more physically and psychologically scarring. Arisu can be expected to redouble his efforts to figure out the purpose of the games, and ultimately look for a way out of dystopian Tokyo. His relationship with Usagi might deepen as well. The alliance between Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya, and Kuina, the only winners of the game at the end of season 1, can be assumed to be valuable and capable of spawning true friendships. It seems possible that the backstory of Chishiya will be explored. Expected to continue its trend of sticking close to the original source, season 2 might feature more games that were in the manga. Reasons behind the existence of the post-apocalyptic Tokyo and the games are anticipated to be divulged as well.

Read More: Best Survival Shows on Netflix