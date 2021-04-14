‘All American’ season 3, episode 9 is all about Olivia coming to terms with her reality. She seems to be ready to do anything it takes to avoid rehab, even if it means stepping out of the house looking for her sponsor, whose whereabouts she doesn’t know. For more scoop on the latest episode, you can go through the recap section. But before that, you can read about what ‘All American’ season 3 episode 10 might have us all prepared for.

All American Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 10 is slated to release on April 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes air every Monday, and each episode has a runtime of 42-49 minutes.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 10?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 10 on TV by tuning in to The CW at the abovementioned timeslot. If you have cut the cord, you can watch the show on The CW’s official website and The CW app, where it is available a day after its television broadcast. The new episode can also be streamed with the help of live-TV and VOD services such as Xfinity, Hulu LiveTV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. If you want to catch up on the previous seasons, you can watch them on Netflix.

All American Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The new episode of ‘All American’ season 3 is called ‘Put Up or Shut Up,’ and this time, the focus will shift from Olivia to Jordan as his secret comes out. This will put even more pressure on Laura and Billy, who are too busy to catch a break. But Jordan has two secrets, and we don’t know which one is set to drop on the table. Meanwhile, Spencer will feel pressured to help his team score a victory, and one more loss means they’ll be disqualified from the play-offs. Jordan and Asher will also be tested on the field. On the other hand, we hope Olivia’s home treatment works this time because rehab clearly is not helping her case. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

All American Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

In the previous episode of ‘All American’, things get complicated after the car crash. Olivia and Spencer get off the car before the cops show up. As they are about to tell them about the accident, one of the cops realizes that they are acquainted with D.A Baker. They are consequently let off the hook. Spencer learns that the coach from UCLA has left and is deeply disappointed at having missed his one chance at making it big. Simone and Jordan decide to come clean about their marriage at the family dinner. But Simone is still doubtful.

Asher is being forced to switch to the defense position, which he is not happy about. Coach Baker spots a young girl with a talent for kicking. At Olivia’s request, her parents decide to give her another chance but only if the sponsor allows. She takes Jordan’s car and goes out in search of him. Asher’s father is adamant about his son not switching roles, but the coach is not pleased. Jordan tries to get Asher to speak up about his wants. Spencer visits his therapist, who tells him that he is taking on a lot of responsibilities.

Olivia in the school compound, and as she picks up a bottle of vodka, she calls up her sponsor. She tells her to get a hold of her addiction. Coop is positive about giving her GED while Olivia, yet again, ends up at Spencer’s house and asks him to go home with her. He turns her down and tells her that whatever she did is not okay. Olivia’s parents decide to keep her at home instead of sending her off to rehab.

