‘All American’ season 3 episode 10 is probably the beginning of Spencer’s situational recovery. He charges into the game and brings in a much-needed victory for the team. But Jordan suffers, and he is the only one accountable for his own circumstances. A lot was uncovered in the episode, which you can read about in the recap section. As we come back to the topic of concern, here’s everything that ‘All American’ season 3 episode 11 might have in store!

All American Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 11 will release on April 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes drop every Monday, and each episode has a runtime of 42-49 minutes.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 11?

You can tune in to The CW and watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 11 on TV at the abovementioned date and time. If you have cut the cord, you can stream the show on The CW’s official website and The CW app, where it is available one day after its television broadcast. You have the option of watching the show on live TV and VOD streamers such as Xfinity, Hulu LiveTV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix users can catch up with the previous seasons or rewatch them on the streaming platform.

All American Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

The new episode of ‘All American’ season 3 is called ‘The Bigger Picture,’ which will focus upon Spencer and his future prospects. After his killer performance on the field, a college scout will talk to him, and Spencer must then decide what to do. Coach Baker will change his game plan to help his team after realizing that the recruiting strategy has changed. Elsewhere, a young black woman’s death in a police shooting will affect Olivia, who will make up her mind to fight for justice. As for Jordan, he will be helped by Spencer, Asher, and J.J. Layla will be inspired after Coop displays an act of selflessness and generosity. Grace will also discover information about Principal Carter, which will change how she sees him. You can watch the promo for the next episode here!

All American Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

The previous episode of ‘All American,’ called ‘Put Up or Shut Up,’ is crucial for Spencer, who has no other choice than to perform on the field. He reveals that he is capable of playing well when he is mindful of the game in front of him. Coach Baker has trained him well. Apart from motivating Spencer, he is quite determined to hone Nhani, who can really kick. Meanwhile, the team’s tutoring classes effectively thwarts Superintendent Carter’s minimum GPA prerequisite, which could’ve erased the entire squad from the play-offs. Coach Baker then brings in eight college coaches who arrive solely to watch Spencer play.

And sure enough, Spencer nails the game, leading a victory for South Crenshaw while also tying with Corey’s record. He is finally in form. But the same can’t be said for Jordan, who bluffs about his concussion protocols only to be able to participate in the match. Coop tells Layla about her father’s real intentions regarding Patience. Olivia is adjusting well with her new at-home recovery arrangement. She lets go of her previous sponsor and approaches Nurse Joy for the same. Asher takes J.J.’s side as he talks to Vanessa about him.

