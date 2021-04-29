‘All American’ season 3 episode 11 is about Spencer’s dilemma surrounding an opportunity from a Texas recruiter who wants him to change his identity for the sake of public attention. Jordan’s recovery is steadily being acknowledged by everyone except for Jordan himself, who is too scared to go out into the real world. Like all the other episodes, we have written up a recap for the previous episode, which you can find at the bottom. So now, without further ado, let us see what ‘All American’ season 3 episode 12 has in store for us!

All American Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 12 will release on May 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show will be back from a three-week hiatus, after which it will follow its regular weekly-release format. Every episode of the series is around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 12?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 12 on The CW at the timeslot mentioned above if you want to be one of the early viewers of the show. In case you don’t have a cable connection, you can go to The CW’s official website and The CW app, where it drops one day after its television broadcast. You also have the option to stream the show on live TV and VOD platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu LiveTV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can catch up with the previous seasons or rewatch them here.

All American Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘All American’ season 3 is called ‘Fight the Power.’ It is all set to showcase an exhilarating battle between right and wrong. As Olivia sneaks into her mother’s office, she grabs hold of important footage of the Tamika Pratt case, and in the next installment, we will see her release the video publicly. Olivia’s mother will be furious at her for having taken such a step without her permission.

However, the video will have already aired on national television. Meanwhile, it is “judgment day” for Spencer, who will either get into a college or be unfortunately rejected because of his unwillingness to change his personality. Here’s a promo for the twelfth episode!

All American Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

In the previous episode of ‘All American,’ titled ‘The Bigger Picture,’ Jordan gets severely injured on the field. At the Baker household, Olivia is busy trying to motivate Jordan to get some fresh air, but he is glued to his video games. Jordan is waiting to hear from Simone. The news about their marriage reaches the ears of Simone’s parents, who want them to annul the whole arrangement. Spencer practices in front of a recruiter from Texas, who immediately takes a liking to him.

It is also revealed that Jasmine’s dad is Principal Carter. Meanwhile, Olivia spends time with her new sponsor, Joy, when Spencer shows up and asks about Jordan. JJ and Asher also want Jordan to get back into the game. Coop gets Preach to tutor her for her GED. The recruiter from Texas wants Spencer because of his controversial past that could attract publicity. Of course, Spencer gets angry. Jordan and Spencer have a heart-to-heart discussion, which makes Jordan realize that he needs to offer an apology to someone.

Elsewhere, Coop is busy planning something for Spencer. Coach Baker gathers the team in the middle of the night and gives away lessons on financial literacy in case some opportunities knock on their doors. Coop’s surprise for Spencer turns out to be a video message featuring young Spencer expressing his desires and dreams. Spencer proposes that he needs to be accepted for the person he is instead of being malleated according to others’ wishes. The Texas recruiter then has to make a decision. Meanwhile, Olivia is fighting for the Tamika Pratt case and finds critical footage related to it.

