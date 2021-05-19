‘All American’ season 3 returned with a bang after its three-week hiatus, and the latest episode follows Olivia’s fight against social injustice as she leaks a crucial video related to the Tamika Pratt case. Naturally, her mother is pissed at her, but Grace tells her that her fighter instincts resemble Laura’s and that she has nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, Spencer reenacts another episode of justice on the field. For a quick update on the latest episode, you can read our comprehensive recap. So now, as we proceed, let us take you through all the details for ‘All American’ season 3 episode 13!

All American Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 13 will air on May 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release format, and every episode of the series is around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 13?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 13 on The CW at the aforementioned timeslot if you want to catch it live. Without a cable connection, you can access the episode online on The CW’s official website and The CW app, where it releases one day after its original broadcast. Cord-cutters can also check out other live TV and VOD platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu LiveTV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re on Netflix, you can stream the previous seasons or rewatch them here on the streamer.

All American Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘All American’ season 3 is called ‘Bring the Noise.’ In the episode, Spencer and Olivia will organize a surprise party for Grace because she skipped her college graduation. The opportunity to comfort her would momentarily distract them from reality. Meanwhile, Billy will be concerned about his players entering the challenging ordeal of college recruitment. To prepare them for the big task, he will attempt to host a scrimmage game, but it won’t be that simple. Furthermore, Coop will experience a tough time with Layla while Asher will have no choice but to accept his feelings for his mom’s fiancé, not to forget his repressed feelings for Vanessa as well! Here’s a promo for the next episode!

All American Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

In the previous episode of ‘All American’ season 3 titled ‘Fight the Power,’ things get heated up between Olivia and her mother, who is hell-bent on concealing the actual details of the Tamika Pratt case. Meanwhile, Simone’s parents shockingly do not want her marriage with Jordan to be annulled. Billy goes for a check-up with the neurologist and skips his practice. Things also get tough for Laura, who is getting calls about body-cam footage on TV, thanks to Olivia. She admits that she leaked it. Even though Olivia is now grounded, Spencer is determined to continue her protest.

Olivia learns that her decision has jeopardized her mother’s prosecution of the cops responsible for the shooting. Laura is devastated at the mess, but Grace tells her that Olivia’s passion for social justice comes from her mother. Layla records a podcast of Olivia apologizing to her mother. Before he enters the field, Spencer speaks out against police brutality. Following his decision to forfeit, both the teams follow suit. Simone’s mother decides to plan a wedding for her son. Spencer comes to Jordan’s rescue promising to train him provided he visits Dr. Spears.

Read More: Where is All American Filmed?