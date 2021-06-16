In ‘All American’ season 3 episode 14, Laura puts her career on the line to fight for Olivia, who has been sued by the police union. Meanwhile, there is a recruiter at the Westlake game inspecting every player on the team, but Chris opts out of the game because of his grandmother’s death. If you want more details about the latest episode, you can check out the recap section below. Now, let us dive into the details for ‘All American’ season 3 episode 15!

All American Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 15 is set to release on June 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly-release pattern and every episode is approximately 30-40 minutes long.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 15?

You can catch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 15 as and when the episode airs on The CW at the aforementioned timeslot. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you could watch the episode online on The CW’s official website or The CW app one day after its television premiere. You can also stream the show on a few Live TV and VOD platforms such as Xfinity, Hulu LiveTV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re a Netflix user, you can access the previous seasons here.

All American Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘All American’ season 3 is titled ‘Ready or Not.’ In the episode, Billy will try to get Spencer and Frausto to see eye to eye with each other. But things will get interesting when they run into Jordan and Asher. After her stressful experience with the cops, Olivia needs some time off. So she will hang out with Layla, hoping to have a good time bonding but trouble always shows up where it is least expected to. Meanwhile, Laura will approach Grace for career-related guidance, but there will be complications. Furthermore, Billy will face unusual circumstances after recalling moments from his past. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

All American Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

In the fourteenth episode of ‘All American’ season 3, titled ‘Ready or Not,’ Grandfather Willie drives Olivia to school acting like her bodyguard. Laura’s mother, Wendy, visits her without any prior notice. She is worried about her daughter fighting a legal case against the cops. Meanwhile, Grace motivates Spencer to sort out his problems with Coop. She is still sad about her 18th birthday but unbeknownst to her, Preach and Layla are planning something special. After Chris’ grandmother’s death, he drops out of the Westlake game that is crucial for the team’s future.

At the match, Spencer notices Coach Green, a recruiter inspecting the match. Preach is hellbent to get Spencer and Coop back together. Elsewhere, Laura gets bad news. The police union will not let her daughter Olivia off the hook unless she quits her job. As a result, Olivia decides to surrender to the police. However, Wendy somehow pulls some strings and extricates both of them from the persistent blackmailing. But she still resigns from her current job, and it turns out that the cops guilty of Tamika’s death are set to be punished. Spencer throws an exceptional performance at the match, which earns him a full scholarship to Toledo State.

Read More: Where is All American Filmed?