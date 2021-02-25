The sixth episode of ‘All American’ season 3 has turned out to be emotionally taxing for our favorite characters. In episode 6, Spencer and the others gather at the cabin where his father used to be before his death. Apart from Spencer tackling heavy emotions, the group deals with tensions brewing due to secrets being kept and then revealed. For a detailed account, you can read the recap section. In case you want to learn more about the upcoming episode, here is everything we know about ‘All American’ season 3 episode 7!

All American Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 7 will release on March 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing new episodes every Monday.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 7?

If you prefer watching TV, you can catch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 7 on The CW by tuning in at the abovementioned date and time. You can also watch it on The CW website and The CW app, where the show is available. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can resort to websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and iTunes.

Another option is to purchase the episodes or the full season on Amazon Prime Video. Hardcore Netflix users can only watch season 3 once the whole season finishes airing on The CW, which implies that they may have to wait till summer 2021. You can still catch up on the previous episodes on the streaming platform.

All American Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘All American’ season 3 episode 7 is called ‘Roll the Dice.’ In the episode, we will see Coop perform in Las Vegas. Spencer and the gang will take a road trip to see her and Layla on tour. It will also be an emotional episode for Spencer, who will achieve more clarity about his feelings. Olivia will be alarmed at Jordan and Simone’s suspicious behavior. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

All American Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode of the season is titled ‘Teenage Love.’ The episode focuses upon Spencer’s relationship with his father as he comes to terms with his father’s reality. He drives to the cabin where his dad had been before he passed. Layla arrives along with the rest of the team to help out. Spencer discloses to Layla about his father’s birthday letters that he has left. He is confused about whether he should read them.

Meanwhile, Patience is getting calls from the girl who had offered to take her song. Patience is thereafter asked to go on a music tour. Simone is applying to colleges on the east coast. Spencer finally finds the courage to read his father’s letters and discovers that his old man had been kinder than he seemed. Asher questions Olivia about her dynamic with Spencer. Things get even more heated during the campfire as secrets are revealed. Simone and Jordan get into a fight.

Layla tells Asher that Olivia was in Mexico and Vanessa discloses that Olivia had been in Las Vegas. Coop loses his calm over Spencer for interrupting her business with Tyrone. Olivia and Asher, in the end, decide to part ways while Coop ends her friendship with Spencer. On the way home, Jordan and Simone confront each other to sort out their problems, while Layla asks Spencer about the events that took place in Las Vegas over the summer.

