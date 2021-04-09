‘All American’ season 3 episode 8 deals with the aftermath of Layla learning the truth about what conspired in Las Vegas. She questions her relationship with Spencer just as homecoming is right around the corner. Spencer continues to search for new recruits to join the football team. You can find more details about the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a glance at what’s in store for ‘All American’ season 3 episode 9.

All American Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 9 is slated to release on April 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes with a runtime of 42-49 minutes each air on the network every Monday.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 9?

To watch ‘All American’ season 3 episode 9 on your TV screens, you can simply tune in to The CW at the abovementioned date and time. If that isn’t an option, you can watch the show on The CW’s official website and The CW app, where it is available one day after its initial broadcast. The new episode can also be watched with the help of live-TV and VOD services such as Xfinity, Hulu LiveTV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. If you have missed out on the prior seasons, you can catch up on them on Netflix.

All American Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

The ninth episode of ‘All American’ season 3 titled ‘Testify’ will deal with the after-effects of Olivia’s car accident. Spencer will take the fall for Olivia, but not without giving her an ultimatum – either she tells her parents about her addiction, or he will. Spencer will also have to confront his personal demons and accept he hasn’t delivered on the field this season.

Billy will most likely continue the search for a new kicker, and a surprise candidate just might help them push for play-offs. In episode 9, we can expect Asher to make an important decision regarding his footballing career. You can check out the promo for the upcoming episode below.

All American Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘All American’ season 3 titled ‘Canceled,’ there’s a fallout between Spencer and Layla as what happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas. It has come back to haunt Spencer. His attempts to provide any explanations for his actions are futile as Layla seems to be done with him. To blow off some steam, Spencer takes his brother to the park. There he gets drawn into a spat with a couple of kids and later finds out they are Crenshaw students as well. Later, Spencer talks to Billy about the guys from the park, and Billy reveals that they cannot be included in the team as they do not meet the principal’s new GPA criteria. Spencer tries to convince Principal Carter to drop the new rule, but Carter is insistent on keeping it. At school, Spencer talks to one of the kids from the park named Jabari, who has just been released from prison. Principal Carter hasn’t received his previous transcripts rendering Jabari ineligible to join the team. Meanwhile, Asher is still acting withdrawn and pushes away Vanessa. Later, Vanessa becomes upset with Asher because he told her mother everything about last summer. She also reveals that she wasn’t asking him out on a date but just to hang out as friends. It seems like Coop and Spencer’s friendship cannot be salvaged as Coop shows up at Spencer’s house to drop off a box of items. However, Grace convinces her to give it to Spencer in person.

At the cafe, Olivia tries to reason with Layla, but the conversation turns into a huge argument. Spencer, Coop, and Kia record their homecoming speeches. Jabari’s transcripts arrive, and he asks to join the team. Carter tells Billy that he was the reason Billy got shipped off to boarding school. In the closing moments, Olivia confesses that there’s more than just friendship between her and Spencer. While driving home, Olivia hits a parked car, and Spencer asks her to switch places as he fears she will fail the sobriety test.

