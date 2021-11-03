All American Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘All American‘ season 4 emphasizes Spencer’s ongoing beef with Billy, besides Jordan being insecure about himself. Things go downhill between Patience and Coop, especially when the former’s father makes a few remarks about her choices. Layla finds an outlet for her frustrations. You can find more details about the latest episode in the recap. Now, let’s go through everything episode 3 might reveal!

All American Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘All American’ season 4 episode 3 will premiere on November 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The network airs new episodes with a runtime of 42-50 minutes each every Monday.

Where to Watch All American Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘All American’ season 4 episode 3, you can tune in to The CW on your television screens. Alternatively, you can also catch the season premiere on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Folks without a cable subscription can stream the new episode on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV.

The upcoming episode will also become available to buy or rent on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube TV, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. The fourth season will land in its entirety on Netflix at a later date. In the meantime, subscribers of the service can rewatch older seasons here.

All American Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode, titled ‘All I Need,’ will be an episode essaying many twists and turns with Spencer lying at the heart of it all. The pressure of experiencing the end of high school will weigh heavily upon him. His character is about to make another important decision that will perhaps direct the story for the rest of the season. Despite being obligated to put his career first, he would spend more time with his friends and family.

Olivia will have second thoughts about her recent commitment to sobriety. Jordan’s problems will keep expanding as he turns to Billy for support. Asher will list all his options as he steps out of the comfort of high school and then end up meeting someone unexpected. Lastly, Billy will push all of Grace’s buttons, coaxing her to confront him. Check out the promo for episode 3 here!

All American Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

‘All American’ season 4 episode 2, titled ‘I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That,’ answers burning questions about the fate of the characters and their interpersonal relationships. First of all, the strained relationship between Coach Baker and Spencer comes to the forefront during a passionate exchange between him and Olivia. Meanwhile, Jordan confronts his daddy issues by talking about his position in the family.

Jordan has always found himself second to Spencer, even in his personal life, besides lagging in the football department. He also points out that the coach is disappointed in Spencer because he is expected to perform exceptionally on the field. Meanwhile, Patience’s father airs out his concerns regarding Coop’s approach to life and the numerous ways it can impact Patience. Now, their friendship lies in a very complicated zone.

Coop thereafter finds a confidante in Asher, who wants guidance on his career. Layla is repulsed by everyone consistently checking on her after her suicide attempt, so she pours out her frustration at the firing range. Although she has found solace in it, the memory of the incident will inevitably come back to haunt her sooner or later.

